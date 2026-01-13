Mick Jagger's 18th-century 'haven of peace' where he parties with his 8 kids

Sir Mick Jagger, now 82 years old, has gone down in history as a legend of the music industry, for his unbelievably energetic performances and unrivalled stage presence as the frontman of the iconic Rolling Stones.

However, away from the glamorous tours and endless festivals, the icon is a doting father to eight children: Karis, 55, Jade, 54, Elizabeth, 41, James, 40, Georgia, 34, Gabriel, 28, Lucas, 25, and Deveraux, who is just eight years old. Though he's best known for his rock and roll lifestyle, he has a close bond with his kids, that he has frequently spoken about.

Moreover, when he needs to wind down, he spends time in his lesser-known remote "haven", across the channel, where he's not only celebrated with his family and friends, but also recorded music for the band. Scroll down to find out everything there is to know about Mick Jagger's 18th-century chateau in the French valleys…

1/ 4 © Getty Images Château de Fourchette In 1982, Sir Mick bought the Château de Fourchette, along with the 50 acres of land surrounding it, with his then-wife Jerry Hall for £2.2 million, which would equal £7,913,585.64 today, according to the Bank of England's inflation calculator. The property is located in a very small village called Poce-sur-Cisse in central France, and was originally owned by a celebrated army officer and diplomat who worked for King Louis XVI, Duke Étienne-François de Choiseul, according to Architectural Digest.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 glimpses into celebrity homes

2/ 4 © WireImage Jerry Hall at La Fourchette in 1986 The rock and roll legend purchased a property in this part of France as he had a long-standing connection to the region. As reported in Architectural Digest, he spent many of his childhood vacations at the Île d'Or campsite, which is just a 10-minute drive away from the grounds of the château. Locals have also said, according to the same report, that on his birthday, July 26, there are sometimes fireworks being set off on the grounds.

3/ 4 © AFP via Getty Images Sir Mick Jagger's château photographed in 1991 Sir Mick often enjoys taking part in activities such as tending to his vegetable garden, pruning his rose bushing and various DIY projects within the property. According to the radio station Radio France Internationale, he has called the Château de Fourchette and the surrounding countryside his "haven of peace in the valley of kings". The 60s icon has also become known very well around town, and locals have often shared their stories of pleasant interactions with him. In a story that was first broadcast on France 3 in 2011, a now-retired upholsterer spoke about helping to create decor for the residence. He said: "It was more than a lucky opportunity, because I was able to do things I would never have done otherwise."