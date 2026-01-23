King Charles' team address confusion over 'grand' Scottish home

His Majesty King Charles III has multiple royal residences up and down the country, and his official home in Scotland is the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which stands at the foot of Edinburgh's iconic Royal Mile. Pictures of the West Drawing Room inside the palace have been shared by The Royal Collection Trust, and they have left royal fans confused.

The spacious room with oak panelling and an ornate ceiling has been decorated with an extra-large, patterned rug, fringed sofas and baroque-style chairs. There are multiple paintings hung on the walls, adding to the interest of the room.

The post also struck up conversations about what a "drawing" room is. It is a name that derives from the term "withdrawing" room, somewhere you can withdraw to after dinner, and the team even did a subsequent post to explain this in full. The user who asked the question then replied: "I feel famous!!! Thank you for the clarification."

Instagram users were so surprised that the space manages to be grand and cosy at the same time. "It's a grand room in a palace but it feels so cosy!" and: "Such a warm, cosy atmosphere to this beautiful room," were among the comments.

The caption of the post explained: "This is the West Drawing Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse – decorated with oak panelling dating back to 300 years ago.

"The room is rich with portraits of the Stuart dynasty, swipe to explore: James VI and I wearing the robes and chain of the Order of the Garter painted by Paul Van Somer. His mother, Mary Queen of Scots, painted by Daniel Mytens. And finally, his wife Anne of Denmark, showing off an elaborate ostrich feather fan also painted by Paul Van Somer."

Tickets to visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse cost £26 for an adult if booked on the day - and under fives go free!

The Privy Chamber

© Royal Collection Trust The Privy Chamber was revealed on the Royal Collection Trust Instagram feed

Another room which has garnered a reasonable amount of attention is the ultra-luxurious privy chamber. The decadent room features a similar carved ceiling and wood-panelled walls, but also has a marble fireplace and large chandelier. Above the traditional fireplace hangs an artwork depicting a bathing scene which may have challenged Victorian sensibilities. The Trust has previously explained: "When Queen Victoria used the space as her private Morning Drawing Room, the painting was thought to be unsuitable and covered with mirror glass."

Why is Holyroodhouse important to the royal family?

© Getty The Palace Of Holyrood House In Edinburgh, Scotland

Speaking about the royal residence, Danielle Stacey, our Online Royal Correspondent, said: "The Palace of Holyroodhouse is nestled in the breathtakingly beautiful Holyrood Park, which is also home to the ancient Arthur's Seat. While the palace is more of an official residence and is conveniently located a stone's throw from the Scottish Parliament, it is steeped in history and has been home to many significant royals, including Mary, Queen of Scots. Within the modern monarchy, it plays host to the annual garden party and is at the centre of the royal family's Holyrood Week celebrations."