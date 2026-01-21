Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's strict ban at new Marsh Farm home

King Charles' brother Andrew is set to relocate from Royal Lodge in Windsor to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate any day now

His Majesty King Charles III's Sandringham Estate is set to get a new resident any day now as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor relocates from Royal Lodge Windsor to Marsh Farm in Norfolk. In recent days, we've seen the building being attended by workmen, adding security lights and a brand-new fence, even installing Sky TV, however there is one thing the former royal will be banned from having – and that's a cat!

The estate has multiple properties available to rent and tenants are forbidden from having cats as pets. This "no cats policy" was first implemented by Queen Elizabeth II and it is believed to be to protect local wildlife like pheasants. Sandringham is well known for its ample game birds. Dogs, however, are considered on a "case by case" basis and it remains unclear if Andrew will be taking his corgis, inherited from his late mother. 

Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk
The pet dogs, Muick and Sandy, were given to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson when Queen Elizabeth died. When it was revealed that Andrew would be leaving Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace were forced to answer the question of where the dogs would live. The short statement read: "The corgis will remain with the family."

Sarah Ferguson with the late Queen's pet corgis
What is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home like? 

His Majesty's brother will be living two miles away from Sandringham House, at Marsh Farm. The brick-built residence is believed to feature two reception rooms and a kitchen. Andrew will also have access to the sprawling estate, and he is believed to have stables too. However, it will be a far cry from the grandeur of Royal Lodge.

Workers have been spotted at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ahead of Andrew's arrival
The relocation comes after public pressure mounted around Andrew's "peppercorn rent" set up at his Windsor mansion. He has come under scrutiny because of his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and then in 2025, he had his royal titles and honours stripped.

A place to go off-grid 

In December, drones were banned from flying over Marsh Farm on the royal estate in Norfolk and this was a clear decision to provide privacy for Andrew. Our Royal Editor, Emily Nash noted in her newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that’s something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud."

