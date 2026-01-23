Prince William urges King Charles to make major change across all royal homes

The Prince of Wales was in Bristol on Thursday, and part of his visit was with Matter, the climate technology company tackling the growing global problem of microplastic pollution. The royal himself is backing the brand and has had washing machine filters installed across all three of his family homes. Now, he's going one step further, according to PA Media, urging his father, King Charles, to also install the filters across his royal residences.

Matter was a 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist, and they are striving to prevent microplastics from entering waterways. There are two options: a filter which can be added to existing washing machines (on sale via Bosch for £199), as well as a new washing machine with the filter already built in.

During the engagement, William was left "horrified" when he was shown a ball of red microfibres captured from an estimated 10 washes of red towels, as well as two plastic boxes of microfibres from a machine to tackle the issue in textile manufacturing. He said: "I'm genuinely horrified. I can't get over the size. It is absolutely atrocious."

© Getty Images William's new home has the filter too

He then added: "I'm very glad we had our filters on our washing machines," and it is believed that he has had them installed at his new home, Forest Lodge, London base, Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace, and country residence, Anmer Hall.

We know that King Charles has long been an eco-champion, installing solar panels and electric car charge ports at his royal homes, so he could well be on board with William's future-proofing idea. The official royal website reads: "For more than five decades, The King has used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future."

King Charles' backlash over eco feature

While most of Charles' changes are met with applause and admiration, there has been one plan in Sandringham that has received backlash. HELLO! understands that His Majesty has submitted plans to the local council to add a slurry pit - essentially a lagoon - which will be used to store animal manure. People living in the nearby village of Flitcham (which sits on the edge of the Sandringham estate) have complained about the potential health implications of the feature. The "toxic gases" are a cause of concern for people living nearby.

© Getty Images Sandringham estate and house has been in the British royal family since 1862

Outlining multiple areas of concern, one resident wrote: "We strongly object to this proposal for the following reasons: health concerns, extreme smell nuisance, a serious risk of home devaluation, decrease in enjoyment of your house (living enjoyment,) which will impact mental health, decrease in tourists visiting the area which will impact local business and therefore the local economy."

The original application outlines the benefits of the pit. "The use of such organic fertilisers provides a source of organic material to the soil, thereby improving its health and capturing carbon, as well as enhancing the sustainability credentials of the business by reducing reliance on manufactured chemical fertilisers."