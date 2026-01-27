King Charles faces backlash over 'inhumane' situation on land he owns

His Majesty King Charles III has found himself in hot water over an illegal fly-tipping site that is situated on royal land. The place of concern is in Wigan and is reported to have 25,000 tonnes of rubbish in one concentrated area. It has transpired that the site is technically owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate King Charles inherited.

The situation has been highlighted by Channel 4 News this week, but it's been ongoing for over a year for nearby residents, who have been calling for the site to be cleared up. There is a school and a row of houses near the waste, and with rats, fires and the smell causing increasing issues, there are calls on the monarch to intervene.

© Getty Images An aerial view of the 25,000 tonnes of waste that has been dumped near to residential homes in Bickershaw on October 29, 2025 in Wigan, England

Nicha Rowson, who lives very close to the major illegal waste site, has spoken to Sky News about her awful experience. Her son has been forced to move out of the property and live with his grandparents because the stench was making him sick. "At the end of the day if my child has to move out to be healthy, then that's what he has to do. But it's hard," she said. Adding: "This is inhumane, we're living in a prison."

The gov.uk website implores members of the public to report fly-tipping to their local council or Crimestoppers. The crime can come with a fixed penalty notice or even up to five years in prison.

© Getty Images The King owns the land where this situation is occuring

What is the Duchy of Lancaster?

Founded in the 13th century, the Duchy of Lancaster is a private estate held in trust for the Sovereign and their successors. Similarly to the Duchy of Cornwall, the portfolio is diverse and includes rural and urban estates. The website explains Charles' role as the Duke of Lancaster: "Today, the Duchy of Lancaster is both the custodian of a historic landed estate and a modern asset management organisation, with a strong commitment to responsible and sustainable land ownership.

"His Majesty takes a keen interest in the estate," the website reads. Revealing that he "makes several private visits each year to meet with tenants, staff and the local community". However, the Clerk of the Council, Alastair Martin CVO, is the Chief Executive Officer of the Duchy and is responsible for the operational management of the Duchy.

One of the frequently asked questions is whether Charles pays tax on the profits he makes from the Duchy. The official website answers that by saying: "Yes. His Majesty voluntarily pays tax on income received from the Duchy, as His mother Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, did before him."