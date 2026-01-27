King Charles issues warning to parents amid safety concerns at Sandringham

His Majesty King Charles III was forced to make a tough decision on Tuesday due to Storm Chandra. The monarch issued a statement via his team on the Sandringham Estate Instagram page to say that they would be closing the Children's Playpark due to the extreme weather warnings.

The Instagram Stories post read: "Notice: Due to high winds, we have made the decision to close the Children's Play Area for the safety of our visitors. We advise you to take extra care when exploring the Estate grounds today." The playpark is a particularly popular feature on the estate so no doubt people will be disappointed, but safety is clearly paramount for the team. The same notice has been flagged on the Sandringham website, too.

The playpark has had to close

The Met Office have said: "#StormChandra has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday. Flooding and travel disruption is likely in places and there will also be some significant snow across higher ground in some northern areas."

© Getty Images Sandringham estate and house has been in the British royal family since 1862

The huge play area at Sandringham comprises a tower with a slide, a castle, a log swing, high bridges and climbing frames. It is free to access and has garnered swathes of glowing reviews online. One Google reviewer penned: "Sandringham Children's Play Area is a fantastic, free spot for families!

"Most of the playground structures are beautifully made from wood, giving them a natural and rustic feel. It’s set right in the middle of the woods, which makes it peaceful and unique."There’s so much for kids to explore and enjoy – they'll stay happily busy for hours. The whole area is clean and well-maintained, with toilets nearby and plenty of benches for parents to relax or enjoy a mini picnic."

© Photo: Splash Sandringham's impressive playpark closed on Tuesday

It is not the first time that the royal family have been forced to close facilities or even whole estates due to adverse weather. In fact, it is becoming more and more frequent as the UK experiences a greater number of storms.

Sandringham opening information

While the estate remains open all year round, the house and gardens are set to officially open on 28 March and will remain open until 9 October (except for closures between 13 July and 3 August, and 20 to 23 August). Tickets cost £26 when booked in advance. Ticketholders can expect to tour the eight magnificent ground-floor rooms, admiring rare royal items and decoration.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images A general view of Sandringham House a royal residence on the Sandringham Estate in North Norfolk

Want to know what to expect? Our Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, has visited nearly all of the royal residences open to the public, and Sandringham Estate is by far the favourite: "It's easy to see why the royal family treasure it so much. There's a sense of peace and quiet here that makes this place feel like a private home."