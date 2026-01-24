Royal homes you can visit in 2026 – and those strictly off limits

Have you ever set foot inside a working royal castle or grand palace? 2026 could be your year to do so, as royal residences up and down the country will be throwing open their doors for members of the public to come and admire the grandeur in real life. Some of the properties have the most spectacular grounds ideal for sunny afternoon picnics, and others have facilities like on-site restaurants and playparks so you can really make a day of it.

From King Charles' grand castle in Windsor to Prince William and Princess Kate's London residence, here are the royal homes you can tour around in 2026 – as well as the ones currently off limits…

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett The iconic palace in the heart of the UK capital Buckingham Palace Although King Charles doesn't currently reside at Buckingham Palace, this iconic 775-room building is known around the world as his home. While the palace doesn't open properly until May, there is still a chance to see inside via one of the special guided tours. The East Wing Exclusive Guided Tour is a very unique experience to see rare parts of the building, including the room from which royals step out onto the legendary, much-photographed balcony. Booking details: Buckingham Palace's summer opening period runs from 9 July to 27 September and tickets are £33. Until May, the East Wing tour is running, and tickets are £100 per person.

Famed for hosting royal summers Balmoral Castle Balmoral Castle is privately owned by King Charles, after he inherited it from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but when he became head of the monarchy, he decided to open up access to the public. The building's royal history dates back to when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought it in 1852, and ever since, it has been a very special country house for the royal family. Booking details: This year, Balmoral Castle's grounds are open 28 January to 22 March, and then the summer season runs 28 March to 9 August 2026. Tickets cost £18.50 or £110 for a guided castle tour.

© Jeff J Mitchell This lesser-known royal gem is steeped in history The Palace of Holyroodhouse Despite Balmoral being an iconic Scottish bolthole, it's the Palace of Holyroodhouse that's the King's official Scottish residence. Highlights are the state apartments, including the King's bedchamber and the throne room, where a pair of thrones commissioned by King George V in 1911 sit. It is located at the foot of the Royal Mile and is very popular with Edinburgh's many tourists. Booking details: The Palace of Holyroodhouse is open all year round, and you can visit seven days a week from 21 May to 7 September, and the rest of the year, the property tends to close on a Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are £22 for an adult when booked in advance.

© PA Images via Getty Images The property has award-winning gardens Highgrove House Highgrove House is King Charles' countryside retreat in Tetbury, and it is home to his cherished, award-winning gardens. He doesn't keep all that beauty to himself, and he allows tours of the grounds throughout the year. You can get involved with an ordinary tour or upgrade to one with champagne afternoon tea or lunch included. Highlights to spy on the tour are the Chelsea award-winning Carpet Garden and the incredible hedges that make up Thyme Walk. Booking details: Check the Highgrove website for up-to-date garden tour details. Garden tours are priced from £39.90.

© Getty Images This residence is known for royal Christmas breaks Sandringham House Sandringham House and Gardens is well known as being where the royal family spend their Christmas break, however, it is utterly splendid all year round. Ticketholders can expect to tour the eight ground-floor rooms, admiring rare crockery, ornaments and trinkets. However, the glorious estate is there to be enjoyed throughout the year. Take a stroll, or if you have kids, check out the epic children's playpark, which was masterminded by none other than Princess Kate! Booking details: Sandringham House and gardens are set to officially open on 28 March and will remain open until 9 October (except for closures between 13 July and 3 August, and 20 to 23 August). Tickets cost £26 when booked in advance.

© Photo: Getty Images Check out this Irish royal residence Hillsborough Castle Hillsborough Castle is the monarch's official residence in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. The Georgian property was built by Wills Hill and passed down through the Hill generations, and it has had quite a past, being a governmental office and suffering from a devastating fire in 1934. Interestingly, while it is a royal residence for when the monarch comes to Northern Ireland, it is also now home to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Booking details: Hillsborough Castle itself and its stunning grounds are open on various dates throughout the year, and it is best to check on the website ahead of travel to avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £20.20. Or gardens only tickets are £10.30.

© Getty Images This 300-year-old castle is worth a visit Windsor Castle Windsor Castle is the world's largest occupied castle with a fascinating 1,000-year history. Inside its walls, you'll find incredible spaces like the Crimson Drawing Room and the King's State Bedchamber. A much-talked-about feature is Queen Mary's Dolls' House, which was built between 1921 and 1924 for Queen Mary and is on display at the property. Booking details: Windsor Castle is open Thursday to Monday every week for the entire year, so you can see it during any season. Ticket prices are £32 when booked in advance.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Diana's former home opens to visitors in summer Althorp House While not an official royal residence, the stately home of Althorp House is where Princess Diana spent some of her childhood, and her brother Earl Spencer opens it up each summer for visitors to tour. The former Princess of Wales has been buried on the Oval Lake within the grounds, and although members of the public are unable to gain access, there is a temple on site that's used as a shrine to Diana. Previously, Earl Spencer has clarified why they are only open for two months of the year. He said: "We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992. Strange to think that that summer season is bookended by 1 July - Diana’s birthday - and 31 August - the day she died." Booking details: Althorp House and gardens are open from July to August. Tickets normally cost around £28.50, but check the website for details.

© Alex Hurtado Where Prince William and family stay when in London Kensington Palace While Prince William and Princess Kate's London residence, Apartment 1A, is totally out of bounds, other parts of the palace can be enjoyed by members of the public. For example, the Queen's State Apartments and the dazzling jewel room. Fun fact: When TikTok user @allthatspretty was on a tour, she spotted that there was privacy film on the windows to keep prying eyes out of the garden belonging to Prince William and his family. Booking details: Kensington Palace tour tickets are £20.60, and the property is open all year round (apart from Mondays and Tuesdays until the end of March).

Closed royal residences

St James's Palace – The 2026 schedule is yet to be released

Clarence House – King Charles' private London home, which he inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother

Frogmore House – Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their wedding reception

Royal Lodge – The former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, located in Windsor Great Park

Bagshot Park – Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's private home in Surrey

Gatcombe Park – Princess Anne's private home in Gloucestershire, where her daughter Zara Tindall also lives with her family

Birkhall House – King Charles' private residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

With all residences, please check their websites for the most up-to-date closure information.