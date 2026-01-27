Angelina Jolie readies herself for major relocation as twins Knox and Vivienne come of age

Angelina Jolie, 50, has been open about her plans to leave America but she currently resides there while she co-parents her children with ex Brad Pitt. However, as her youngest two, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 this year, this will give Angelina the chance to cut ties with the US for good.

Offloading her New York City condo last year was the first sign of her plans, and Page Six is reporting that her Los Angeles home is set to be listed soon. It now seems that a move off US soil could be happening by the end of the year.

The property the star is allegedly due to leave behind

The star acquired the $25 million Cecil B. DeMille estate in 2017, and highlights include the 2.1-acre grounds, six bedrooms, a pool house and a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. It has been home to Angelina and her children for decades so is bound to have some good memories, but it looks as though Angelina wants to find refuge away from the spotlight.

Why does Angelina want to leave the US?

There has been a mass exodus of celebrities leaving US soil in favour of places overseas, including the UK, and Angelina has been open about her uncertainty over living in America.

In 2024, she told the Hollywood Reporter: "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I’ll be able to leave."

© FilmMagic Angelina Jolie has had to stay in the US due to conditions of her divorce

In September last year, she candidly said: "I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognise my country. I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life.

"My worldview is equal, united and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."

She has also highlighted that America is a hard place for her family to find privacy, which could be a big reason for a relocation. "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie said. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

A new life in Cambodia?

© Mon Guerlain Angelina Jolie's home in Cambodia, featured in a promotional video for Mon Guerlain

Cambodia is a place close to the star's heart and is high on the list of possible relocation destinations. We know she already has a traditional home there, since she bought one after adopting son Maddox.

The large home is built as a wooden longhouse, and in 2019, Angelina provided a tour inside and around her home for the first time in a campaign for French luxury brand Mon Guerlain Intense perfume.