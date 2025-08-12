Angelina Jolie set for new beginning with 6 kids after 'exhausting' struggles

Angelina Jolie is the epitome of a Hollywood legend, but she could be set to leave the bright lights behind her very soon. According to a report by Page Six, the Mr and Mrs Smith actress is considering leaving the US and buying a house abroad.

She acquired her sprawling $24.5 million estate in 2017, and she could be preparing to say goodbye for good.

It’s a palatial looking property with grand fountains and an outdoor pool. Although built in 1913, the residence has been updated and extensively renovated since then.

She originally chose the location for her children to be close to their dad, her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, but now the "exhausting" divorce is over it's time to rethink.

The former couple share six children. Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

So where is Angelina looking to live instead?

"Several locations abroad," are on the cards, according to People magazine.

This decision comes as her youngest children are nearing 18 and her lengthy divorce battle is behind her, as that concluded in 2024.

In January, the star told the Hollywood Reporter that Cambodia would be a location she'd head to a lot after the divorce, and we know she already has a traditional home there, since she bought one after adopting Maddox.

The large home is built as a wooden longhouse and in 2019, Angelina provided a tour inside and around her home for the first time in a campaign for French luxury brand Mon Guerlain Intense perfume.

Angelina's privacy for children

It is unknown where else is taking Angelina's fancy, but what we do know is that she is seeking a little more privacy than the streets of LA.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie said. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

In the same chat, there was also hints of a nomadic lifestyle. "I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she told the publication.

Celebrities leaving the US behind

Whether due to the Trump administration, financial reasons or just simply for a change of scenery, many celebrities have left America in recent years. Ellen DeGeneres has been very vocal about her relocation to the UK with wife Portia de Rossi. In a conversation with Richard Bacon, Ellen clarified that she left the US behind because of politics.

Originally intended to be "a part-time house," their UK base quickly became a full-time home. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'," she said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here'," she told Richard.

Other celebrities who have left the US for varied reasons include Eva Longoria and her family, and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes and their children.