See inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s rarely seen New Orleans home

During their 12-year marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had an impressive property portfolio, including the iconic Château Miraval in France, but one of their lesser-known homes was their historic mansion in New Orleans’ French Quarter, which they snapped up in 2006.

The Hollywood power couple purchased the property to be a base for their Make it Right Foundation, a charity created to help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Following their divorce, Brad and Angelina sold the home, and it is now on the market once more, for sale by auction with a starting bid of $1 million.

© Interluxe Auctions The property has a beautiful balcony

Read on to see inside the impressive property…

Built in 1828, the 7,703-square-foot mansion has a carriage-style driveway lit by gas lamps, for a quaint, old-world feel.

French doors open onto a stylish foyer with harlequin tile floors, plus an imposing marble fireplace lights up the room. For another fairytale touch, the property has a sweeping staircase as well as an ornate steel spiral staircase in the living room.

© Interluxe Auctions The New Orleans property has an imposing staircase

Known for their love of wine, Angelina and Brad's former property has a wine cooler for keeping collections crisp.

DISCOVER: Inside Brad Pitt’s relationship with children after son Pax calls him 'awful human being'

The outdoor space is glorious too, with a fountain, a pool and meticulous landscaping, plus the upstairs has a wraparound balcony to enjoy on warm evenings.

© Interluxe Auctions The property has a quaint spiral staircase

For another old-world touch, the home has crystal chandeliers, antique sconces and a spacious marble bathroom, with most rooms boasting gorgeous fireplaces.

© Interluxe Auctions The kitchen at Brad and Angelia's former home

The property had room for Brad and Angelina's growing family, with four guest bedrooms, plus a stand-alone three-story guest house.

There's even a gym, which we bet the A-listers used to work out in when they were training for their movie roles.

© Interluxe Auctions Brad and Angelia's home-gym

Brad and Angelina sold the property in 2016, 10 years after they purchased it.

READ: Is Brad Pitt estranged from his children with Angelina Jolie? All we know as Zahara drops Pitt from last name

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the couple sold the house for around $4.9 million, having initially purchased it for $3.5 million.

After the Hollywood royalty moved out, the home was restored in 2017 but retains its nineteenth-century Parisian charm, but with the latest modern standards.

While the couple parted with this particular property several years ago, Brad also sold his Los Feliz, Los Angeles residence this year, for a whopping $39 million, a far cry from the initial $1.7 million he paid for it back in 1994.

The Fight Club actor reportedly left bustling Los Angeles behind in favor of quieter, though just as affluent, Carmel By the Sea, Carmel for short, a beach town in Northern California not far from San Francisco, and an approximate five hour drive from Los Angeles.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub