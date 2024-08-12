Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's French vineyard at heart of $350m legal battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have ended their marriage in 2016 and "legally separated" in 2019, but the ongoing legal feud between the former Hollywood power couple continues to stew.

The couple have gone head-to-head in court over a $350 million lawsuit involving their wine estate, Château Miraval, with Angelina's former investment company, Nouvel, suing Brad for allegedly trying to destroy the business.

In a counterargument, Benjamin Button actor Brad claims to have invested millions into the winery over the years, which has become one of the world’s top producers of rosé wine. The star still owns his share of the estate, as is said to have formed a close bond with A-list neighbours George and Amal Clooney.

Brad & Angelina's Bitter Ongoing Legal Battle

Despite the property being tainted with a searing legal battle and ongoing hostility between the pair, life at Château Miraval was once a fairytale chapter in the couple's love story with their six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just turned 16.

Lawsuits aside, here's everything we know about the breathtaking 1,300-acre estate now worth over $500 million…

Château Miraval: the French hideaway at the heart of Brad and Angelina's feud Combining their other-worldly wealth, the former Hollywood power couple bought a sprawling estate in the south of France for $28.4 million (£22.4 million) in 2008. © Getty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie legally separated in 2019, but their legal battle is ongoing

Château Miraval became the backdrop to Brad and Angelina's love story, with Brad choosing the breathtaking vineyard as the setting for his romantic proposal to his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star in 2012. The duo went on to host their secret wedding on the estate, which is said to have taken place in a small chapel in a private ceremony, attended only by their closest family and friends. © MICHEL GANGNE The couple co-owned Chateau Miraval, a winery in the south of France

The idyllic French hideaway, nestled in the beautiful Provence countryside, features a lake and a working vineyard - used by the couple to produce their award-winning rosé wine of the same name - a swimming pool, an oak forest, an olive grove, and a moat. Their family home, located at the end of a three-mile-long drive, offered exactly the sort of privacy they sought away from the bright lights of Hollywood. The château, complete with 35 bedrooms and 1,300 acres of breathtaking grounds, no doubt provided an epic space to raise their six children. © Getty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married at estate, which is now reportedly worth $500 million

The Bullet Train actor formerly said he wanted to make the estate "a European base for our family…where our kids could run free and not be subjected to the celebrity of Hollywood." As reported by The Mercury News, the property was described as a "wonderland" of vineyards, olive and oak trees, lavender fields, a lake and ancient stone buildings. Chateau Miraval in France is at the center of their dispute

When the stars moved to the French Riviera, Tom Bove, Château Miraval's previous owner, told Vanity Fair that he watched an "armada" of "vans and vans," bring the family’s possessions from the US. © Getty The couple announced their separation in 2016 Brad and Angelina weren't alone at the estate, reportedly moving in with “nannies, from Vietnam, the Congo, and the US," along with two personal assistants; "a cook; a maid; two cleaners; a plongeur, or busboy; (and) four close-protection bodyguards."