Inside Sabrina Carpenter's sprawling $10m New York City penthouse

Sabrina Carpenter is worth an estimated $16 million, and she is using some of her impressive fortune to expand her property portfolio.

The Grammy winner, 26, has been bicoastal since 2021, but she put down some permanent East Coast roots in September 2025 when she splashed out almost $10 million ($9.95 million to be exact) on a sprawling penthouse in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

Located on Leonard Street, the 16-story building, dubbed 108 Leonard, features over 160 residences, including 11 penthouses, which boast "majestic vistas, grand primary suites, extraordinary ceiling heights up to over 16 feet, and dramatic soaring windows."

Sabrina bought the property from Cassandra Grey, founder of beauty brand Violet Grey, who originally listed the home for $11.5 million in December 2023, before dropping the price to $10.5 million just two months later. The beauty mogul originally purchased it for $10.8 million in 2022, according to property records.

Sabrina's NYC penthouse

The "Espresso" singer's 2,910-square-foot abode features a private elevator, three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, four private terraces, plus an additional 973 square feet of outdoor space.

There is a large foyer that leads to an expansive open-plan living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors that lead to one of the terraces.

The home boasts a chef's kitchen with a marble center island and a matching backsplash, as well as white cabinets and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sabrina's spacious primary bedroom has its own fireplace, an ensuite bath, two walk-in closets, and more floor-to-ceiling windows that grant access to another private terrace also decked out with furniture.

While the two other bedrooms are slightly smaller, they also boast ensuite baths and access to one of the four terraces.

Like the rest of the penthouse, the main bathroom offers views of Manhattan and access to a private terrace. It also features a soaking tub, a standing shower with a marble backsplash and glass doors, and a double vanity sink.

Amenities

While Sabrina has plenty to keep herself entertained in her own home, the building also boasts over 20,000 square feet of luxury amenities.

They include a chef's kitchen and entertainment lounge, a wine cellar with private dining room, a 75-foot lap pool, a 2,200 square foot fitness center, rooftop gardens with cabana lounges, and rooftop outdoor dining.

Property portfolio

© Getty Images Sabrina bought a penthouse in NYC for almost $10m in 2025

Sabrina is no stranger to luxury real estate and purchased her first luxury home in 2018. While little is known about the sale, she snapped up a $1.7 million property in the Los Angeles suburb of Northridge.

In 2023, she bought a 3,400-square-foot, 1930s Spanish Colonial home in the Hollywood Hills for $4.4 million that boasts breathtaking canyon views.

The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, vaulted oak ceilings, a chef's kitchen with custom oak cabinetry and black marble counters, a private terrace, tiered gardens, and multiple patios.