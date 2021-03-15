Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Grammys win at luxury home – and all fans notice this John Legend won a Grammy for Best R&B Album

John Legend may have won Best R&B Album at the Grammys on Sunday, but his celebrations were very low-key at his family home with his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their two children Miles and Luna. When the couple posted about their 'House Grammys' experience, fans swarmed to the comments section to point out the same thing – they could spy their son Miles sitting underneath the stairs.

The parents shared three pictures of their celebrations at home in LA, and the third one showed them posing together with their son Miles, who is almost three, sitting quietly in the background.

Fans were floored with the cuteness of their second-born-child, with one writing: "Miles makes the photo," and another agreeing: "Cutest little photobomb ever."

Others saw the funny side of the candid snap, thanks to Miles' nonchalant expression, with one user penning: "Miles needs to be the new Bernie Sanders meme," and another commenting: "Miles in the background is all of us not knowing the Grammys were happening tonight."

Hairstylist to the stars Jen Atkin even joked: "I could have retouched Miles out." More celebrity friends such as Serena Williams and Courteney Cox joined the 580K+ followers in liking the post.

Fans pointed out their son Miles who was sat in shot

The trio of images allowed fans to see inside the home that the family are currently renting while they renovate a $17.5million house. The property's ground-floor living space features plain white walls and dark flooring. Their enclave under the stairs is decorated with a large pot plant (as well as the temporary addition of their son!).

Their property features a stunning gold wall

Chrissy also posed next to a very elaborate golden wall, which was the perfect backdrop for the star to show off her incredible flapper-girl outfit. John, meanwhile, kept his look casual with a Versace dressing gown.

The family are living here until their new home is renovated

Their present residence was built in 2019 and covers 11,500 square feet of space, complete with six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and, of course, a beautiful kitchen for Cravings author Chrissy to cook up a storm.

