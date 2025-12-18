Move over Sabrina Carpenter: meet the original pocket-rocket pop princesses

Long before Sabrina Carpenter made being a petite powerhouse a pop-culture calling card, generations of female musicians were already shaking up the music industry. From the trendsetters of the ‘60s to the ‘80s diva that the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker calls her inspiration, these artists challenged expectations, reshaped pop stardom, and left their mark on music history.

Today, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to visit the legendary pint-size popstars of yesteryear, and how these Short n’ Sweet artists crafted their images, commanded attention, and changed the face of music forever.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for The Women's Media Center Lesley's hit "You Don't Own Me" is widely considered a feminist anthem Lesley Gore It’s her party and she’ll cry if she wants to…the legendary Lesley Gore burst onto the scene at just 16 with her timeless hit “It’s My Party” in 1963, followed up by the feminist anthem “You Don’t Own Me”. Like Sabrina, Lesley’s music centred around female autonomy, using music as a way to push back against expectations and articulate the girlhood experience in a way pop culture hadn’t before. Lesley was a teen icon in the 1960s, later coming out as a lesbian in 2005 and further endearing herself as a role model for girls everywhere. The star passed away in 2015, but remains one of the earliest examples of a self-assertive pop princess delivering not only show-stopping vocals, but defiant messaging in her music.

© Redferns,Getty Images Dusty was the queen of the Swinging Sixties Dusty Springfield The queen of the “Swinging Sixties” music scene, Dusty Springfield was one of the biggest names in music in the 1960s – with a legendary look to boot. The “Son of a Preacher Man” hitmaker was known for her platinum blonde beehive hair and stylish mod dresses, with her look becoming a key part of her enduring popularity, emulated by her many dedicated fans. Though she passed away in 1999, the superstar was one of the first female artists to carve out a distinct style – something today’s pop princesses love. While Sabrina may have us reaching for the curling wand rather than the teasing comb, Dusty showed us that a dazzling image paired with show-stopping vocals work in perfect harmony.

© Redferns,Getty Images Brenda is just 4'9" - you wouldn't know it with her powerful voice Brenda Lee Seasonal superstar Brenda Lee is best known for her timeless 1958 hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – recorded when she was just 13-years-old – but the chart-topper was also as pint-size as they come. At just 4'9”, Brenda earned the nickname “Little Miss Dynamite”, with her small stature only amplifying the wow factor of her powerhouse vocals. Brenda has continued to break down barriers throughout her career, even becoming the oldest artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 when her Christmas classic climbed back up the charts. Now, excuse us while we add “a Sabrina Carpenter cover of ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’” to our letters to Santa.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for A+E Sabrina wore Madonna's dress to the 2024 VMAs Madonna From the dynamite visuals of her Blonde Ambition era to her fearless approach to sexuality, Madonna’s impact on women in music continues to be felt today. Sabrina herself cites the "Material Girl" hitmaker as one of her inspirations, even stepping out in one of Madonna’s vintage dresses to the 2024 VMAs. The ‘80s superstar isn’t slowing down anytime soon, continuing to release new music while remaining the ultimate blueprint for today’s pop girls. Fans may have also spotted Sabrina channelling Madonna once again for her Vogue cover shoot, earning a playful comment on Instagram from the Queen of Pop herself: “Is this a Valentine’s present to me?”. Here’s hoping for a pop royalty collab for the ages.

© Getty Images Debbie recently covered Sabrina's hit "Espresso" on tour Debbie Gibson ‘80s pop idol Debbie Gibson made history as the youngest artist ever to write, produce, and perform a Billboard-topping single, storming the charts with “Foolish Beat” at just 17-years-old. The bubblegum pop princess’ album Out of the Blue (1987) was a particular hit amongst teens, and Debbie’s enigmatic stage presence – and signature style – helped give rise to a new era of teen pop royalty. Still enchanting audiences today, Debbie recently covered Sabrina’s hit “Espresso” whilst on tour – complete with a bedazzled outfit that could have stepped straight out of Sabrina’s wardrobe!

© Getty Images Sheena has expressed sympathy for the up-and-coming popstars of today Sheena Easton ‘80s sensation Sheena Easton was a “Modern Girl” for the ages – a pioneering force of the decade, Sheena was known for her musical versatility, blending pop, R&B, and even country sounds. The star led a masterclass in image reinvention, transitioning from her wholesome “Morning Train” era to a more sophisticated, edgier vibe after joining forces with music legend Prince. The star, who is still touring today, has expressed sympathy for the up-and-coming pop princesses of today. Speaking to Classic Pop magazine, she reflected: “You’re expected to come out of the box with a hit and keep going – and there’s so much self-promotion you have to do.”

© Redferns,FilmMagic Cyndi introduced Sabrina at the 2024 VMAs Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper shook up the ‘80s music scene not only with her 1983 debut She’s So Unusual, but her larger-than-life look. From red-hot locks to platinum blonde tresses, Cyndi paired quirky punk style with a powerhouse four-octave vocal range, creating an image that defied expectations and proved that “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. The hitmaker recently wrapped up her farewell tour in 2025 – though she’s promised she’s not hanging up the mic for good. Cyndi also shared an adorable moment with Sabrina at the 2024 VMAs after introducing her performance, telling Billboard she was “so happy” for her, adding that it was wonderful to see “a lot of young women” taking home the accolades.