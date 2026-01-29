Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis selling troubling $1.5m bachelor pad – and it's just like the Friends building

Jim Curtis, the Los Angeles-based hypnotist who is dating Friends star Jennifer Aniston, has officially listed his $1.5 million bachelor pad months after he first put it on the rental market.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old is selling his 1,200-square-foot apartment in New York City, which features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is also located in the district of South Seaport, with gorgeous views of the Brooklyn Bridge, and most excitingly of all, we couldn't help but notice how much it looks like the Friends building!

© NurPhoto via Getty Images 'The Friends' series apartment building in Greenwich Village in New York City, United States of America on July 7th, 2024

The property has been advertised for rental multiple times in the past year, first being put up for $9,000 per month in April 2025, before being removed just weeks later. Jim then put it back up again in June for $10,000 until November, when it was taken down once again.

It appears that the large apartment has been a financial burden for the hypnotist, beside the difficulty he's had putting it up for rental, as he paid off a lien on 8 December 2025 that set him back nearly $30,000, per the publication. It's currently unknown where he is living, and whether moving out and the sale are motivated by a desire to live with Jennifer, due to the couple being a relatively private pair, though he likely still lives nearby given that the two are often spotted on an NYC date.

Jim Curtis' flat has been historically difficult for him

However, this isn't the first set of financial difficulties that Jim has faced due to the flat, as he was struggling to keep up with the cost of the apartment in 2017, missing payments for both February and March that totalled $15,242, according to a report in The US Sun.

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend had owned the property since he took over the deed in January 2015 for $1,277,904. However, he did need to take out a mortgage of $992,000 to make the purchase.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' romance

Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumours over summer 2025, when they were spotted on holiday together in Mallorca, but in a recent interview he finally confirmed how the two of them met.

On 26 January, he appeared on the TODAY show, and host Craig Melvin asked him how they first came together. Jim revealed: "We were just introduced by friends … That's it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat."

© Getty Images Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston at ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration

"It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close," he elaborated, after which Craig joked: "Which friend? Was it Joey? Was it Ross?" referring to some of the beloved characters of Jennifer's iconic sitcom Friends.

Though the two largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have occasionally appeared in public together.