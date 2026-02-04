Bonnie Tyler's quiet life in sleepy village after shunning the spotlight

Bonnie Tyler shot to superstardom in the 1980s thanks to global smash hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero.

However, despite the success of Total Eclipse of the Heart, which topped both the UK and US charts upon its release, the Welsh singer recently revealed that she doesn't make a lot of royalties from the song.

The song recently passed one billion streams on Spotify, and appearing on Radio Wales, Bonnie was asked about the iconic hit. "I'm really happy, when you think about it, there's only 8.3 billion people in the world," Bonnie said of its success. "It's quite an evergreen song – how many times have you heard it popping up in adverts and movies? People just love it."

The singer was also asked whether she ever grew tired of singing it, to which she replied: "Never, I never get tired of singing it, I love it because everyone can't wait to sing it."

© Redferns Bonnie loves to sing Total Eclipse of the Heart

However, when probed about the money the song has raked in, Bonnie surprisingly confessed it's made her "nothing". While she didn't go into the specifics, the reason she doesn't make money from the song is due to it being written by Jim Steinman, whose estate takes most of the royalties.

Where does Bonnie live?

Despite not making much from the global hit, Bonnie still splits her time between Mumbles, a district near Swansea popular with celebrities, and a five-bedroom home in Albufeira, Portugal.

In Mumbles, the star counts Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Hollywood star Michael Douglas, as her neighbours.

© Alamy Stock Photo Bonnie currently calls Mumbles, Swansea home

Speaking of her love of the region with the BBC, Bonnie confessed: "I love Mumbles and the Gower coast. When we get the weather, you couldn't be in a better place. I always loved it down this way and I like keeping close to my family.

In an interview with The Times in 2023 about her homes, the singer said: "It's in Swansea, with unbroken views over Mumbles Bay. We bought our house, which dates back to 1850, in 1988 and gutted the place, installing a new roof and flooring."

However, as a newlywed, the star had a terrifying experience when she and her husband returned home one Christmas Eve to find their home thrashed, with the Christmas tree knocked over, water pouring from the ceiling and paint thrown over the furniture. The culprits were never caught.

Bonnie has been in love with Portugal since she first visited there in the 1970s. Speaking to Tomorrow Algarve, she said the region was "a magical place where you could sail out to sea at midnight and enjoy a barbecue and return to shore in the early hours of the morning to find the local bars still open".