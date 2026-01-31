Meet Jacob Elordi's controversial on-off girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli

While you may be completely obsessed with the intoxicating bond between Jacob Elordi and his Wuthering Heights co-star, Margot Robbie, during the promotional tour of the Emily Brontë adaptation, behind the scenes, the Frankenstein star's love life isn't as different as you might think.

The 28-year-old actor is currently in an on-again-off-again relationship with American influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, and their relationship would give Ross and Rachel a run for their money!

But who is Olivia Jade, and what are the details of their colourful relationship?

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia, 24, is a lifestyle influencer and the daughter of Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. While in high school, she started a YouTube account and an Instagram page that now each has over a million followers.

© Getty Images Olivia Jade is an American lifestyle influencer

Station: Scandal

Olivia's parents were imprisoned after they, along with more than 30 well-off parents - including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman - for paying substantial bribes to get their children into elite universities. Lori and Mossimo paid $500,000 in bribes to secure her and her sister's admission to the University of Southern California by falsely posing as rowing recruits.

Following the 2019 scandal 2019, Olivia Jade told Red Table Talk she wanted to "learn from the mistake".

© Getty Images Lori with her daughters Olivia and Isabella

"I think what was important was for me to come here and say, 'I'm sorry. I acknowledge what was wrong," she said on the Facebook Watch show, hosted by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow Smith.

Despite the scandal, Olivia recovered well and took part in Dancing with the Stars, only being eliminated in week eight, which is no mean feat.

© ABC via Getty Images Olivia Jade competed in dancing with the stars

When did Jacob and Olivia Jade start dating?

The American influencer and the hunky actor were first seen out together in December 2021, grabbing coffee at Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighbourhood with friends as Jacob walked his adorable Golden Retriever, Layla. The outing was shortly followed by source reports in US Weekly that the pair had been enjoying going on dates but were "keeping it casual."

© Getty Images Jacob and Olivia were first seen out together in 2021

After enjoying a play date with their dogs in the parkIn May 2022, the pair took things to the next level, and it was reported they were now officially a couple - despite the fact the Kissing Booth actor was photographed on what appeared to be a date in the park with model Bianca Finch in March 2022.

On-again, Off-again

In August 2022, it was confirmed that the couple had split as they weren't "looking for anything serious" but enjoyed time together over the summer. That was until weeks later, in September, when the pair were photographed in pictures obtained by the DailyMail rocking coordinating blue outfits during a walk in the park, following an evening at Jacob's house.

At this point, the pair are still reportedly keeping things casual, and in December 2022, continued their active meet-ups, being spotted on yet another dog walk and photographed leaving a pilates class together in West Hollywood.

© Getty Images Olivia and Jacob have been on and off since 2021

In February 2023 the pair allegedly called things off, but that certainly wasn't the end, as the summer of 2023 saw the couple reuniting and looking very loved up, first at a car dealership in May, followed by a vacation in Italy and shopping in NYC, before jetting off on a holiday with Olivia's. But despite their summer of love, Jacob declines to comment on the status of his relationship when asked by GQ in November, instead saying, "I appreciate you giving me the space." The start of 2024 reports circle that the couple are once again, over, but the flame hasn't really died as Olivia is spotted around Jacob's SNL dressing room and at his rehearsals for his stint on the show.

Then things go quiet, for a few months before the pair reappear together at Jacob's sister Isabella's birthday party at Funke in LA, then they head back to Italy in October. Things seem to be going strong for a while before August 2025 when call it quits again with Us Weekly reporting that things were rocky "all summer," and Olivia has moved to Paris for a change of scenery.

Glen Powell enters the chat

Weeks later, after being spotted on what looked like a date with Glen Powell, she’s then papped with Jacob at TIFF. After trying to make it work, Jacob and Olivia allegedly part ways, PEOPLE reporting, "It's fully over."

© AFP via Getty Images Glen was spotted on what appeared to be a date with Olivia

What's their relationship status now?

In an unbelievable turn of events, it seems the couple could be back on in January 2026. Following the Golden Globes (which Jacob attended solo), he and Olivia were spotted leaving a hotel in New York together, as seen by photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Later in the day, Olivia was papped at a NYC screening of Jacob’s movie Frankenstein.