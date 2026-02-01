Terry Wogan's home that 'exudes charm' still hasn't been sold 10 years after star's death

Saturday marked ten years since the death of legendary broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan, who died at the age of 77 after being diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer.

During his life, the Come Dancing presenter lived at the gorgeous Hitcham Close, a £3.25 million mansion in Taplow, Buckinghamshire. The three-storey property features seven bedrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool and even boasts views of Windsor Castle.

A description of the house on Savills reads: "Hitcham Close exudes charm and has clearly been a wonderful family home for many years. The garden views are truly exceptional, with Windsor Castle beautifully framed by thoughtfully positioned planting, creating a picturesque and memorable outlook."

Despite this, when it was put on the market several months ago, following Sir Terry's wife, Helen's death, it's been reported that not only has it not sold, but it's failed to even secure any viewings.

© Alamy Stock Photo The house is still on the market

Appearing on Talk TV, the late broadcaster's son, Mark, blamed the economic decisions of the UK government for the lack of interest. "You'd think someone would come round, even just out of interest, thinking, 'Oh, I'd quite like to go round and see Terry Wogan's house'," he said.

"But no one's come to see it. No one, not one single person. That's how dead the economy is. Calling the property 'a steal'."

© Alamy Stock Photo Terry's children grew up with the star near Taplow

Recalling growing up at the property, Mark said in a previous interview: "We're a close family, so the kitchen was central to everything. Mum was a fantastic cook. The welcome was always warm and the food plentiful.

"My parents were great hosts and had a close group of good friends that would regularly be over for dinners. We'd also have some lovely long lunches on the terrace overlooking mum's beloved garden. It's a thing of beauty."

Remembering Sir Terry

BBC 4 will be airing several tributes to the late broadcaster on Sunday, including repeats of Come Dancing, Blankety Blank Classic and Wogan: The Best Of. The channel will also air a repeat of an interview with Sir Terry sat down with Mark Lawson to speak about his 50-year career.

Speaking to Jeremy Vine ahead of the anniversary of the broadcaster's passing, Terry's son Mark said: "He loved what he did. As he said, 'I've got the best job in the world. I go into work every day and laugh for two hours'.

"He was very private, and when he clocked off at Radio Two, he genuinely went home. And he was a family man. He was the least showbiz person in showbiz.

"And if you talk about the Wogan years, where, I think there were two-and-a-half thousand people he interviewed over that period, he became friends with two of them, really. Various people came through the door, but it wasn't like a showbiz extravaganza at home."