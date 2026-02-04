Inside Drew Barrymore's cozy master bedroom in New York City

Drew Barrymore provided an intimate look into her bedroom and we have her dog Douglas to thank for that.

The actress posted a wholesome video of Douglas jumping on and off her bed and running in circles.

In the sweet video, she is overheard asking her dog multiple times: "Douglas, do you have the zoomies?" She captioned the clip: "Dog zoomies are the greatest. I don't make the rules."

© Getty Images Drew shared a candid video of her room

She comically asked her cat, who was hidden under the furniture if "Doug has the zoomies."

Her followers loved to see her charming interactions with her dog, as they flocked to the comments. One person wrote: "Got to say those are some pretty fine zoomies actions there my friend!"

A second fan added: "Zoomies are the best." In the video, viewers also got to see Drew's sense of interior design, as she flaunted her queen-sized bed with a white panel and gray floor-to-ceiling curtains behind it.

While her sheets and comforter were all white and beige, her accent bench at the edge of her bed featured a black and white leopard print.

© Instagram She loves simple and cozy spaces

Her huge room included two dark brown dressers on each side of her bed, and two cushion chairs with floral fabrics next to a white wooden dresser with several framed pictures on it.

This isn't the first time that Drew has shown her fans her home. She previously shared a TikTok of herself cracking eggs over the stove in her kitchen, trying on clothes in her walk-in closet, and watching TV in the living room, as she captioned the post: "I love staying in."

Her New York City apartment featured a plethora of artwork, simple appliances, and a cozy set up in every corner.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Drew wants her studio to feel like a home

Drew not only made her apartment feel like home, but her talk show studio as well. The TV host of The Drew Barrymore Show wanted to bring the same comfort and coziness that she has in her personal life, into her work life too.

She was very intentional about her studio's interior design and revealed to The Spruce: "I wanted to build something that really felt like it would be inside of someone's home."

The performer added: "When we talked about having bleachers on the show, I was like, 'I don't want it to feel or look like bleachers. That's what we call them, but these people will come here, they should sit on something velvet and beautiful."

Drew continued: "I don't want it to feel temporary or like it could be broken down at any second or something you would see at a football game or a concert. These should be a very luxe, permanent fixture.'"

© The Drew Barrymore Show She believes comfort is key

She also added her unique touches to the studio space to avoid making it look sterile or unlived in.

Drew continued: "I think if you make it personal, you probably will feel more comfortable in the space. If it's somewhere that you're trying to do a professional job and the more you bring a plant or a photo or decorate it or go out to a little store and buy some tchotchkes and put them around, you will start to feel like it's your space and you will be more yourself."

The entertainer also has an affordable furniture line in Walmart called Beautiful by Drew.