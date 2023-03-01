Drew Barrymore fans see something they shouldn't have in new home video The 50 First Dates actress shared a video from her home

Drew Barrymore joined in a viral video challenge, showing her home before and after tidying, but the transformation clip had fans going wild in the comments for a whole different reason.

Many eagle-eyed viewers think they spotted a script for E.T among the chaos of Drew's room before the tidying got underway.

"Was that an E.T. script??" and "Talk to us about the ET script please," were comments left by Drew's followers, leading people to think that there could be a sequel to the iconic film. Can you spot the so-called script?

The post also sparked a whole host of other questions from her Instagram fans.

"Show me your room before and after you clean it…." the actress captioned the post, which saw her home overrun with piles of clutter before she tackled it.

"Here's my problem...where do all the piles go???" joked one follower, and: "How long before it's back to normal?" asked another.

Others wonder if she had help for the project "Did YOU clean it?" enquired one, and: "Where is the house keeper?" penned another.

The star has a beautiful home with her two children

The video saw Drew tour the bedroom, which features a double bed, chaise lounge and desk area as well as her modest bathroom.

Drew has called the Hamptons home since 2019 when she purchased a gorgeous six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house where she lives with her daughters Olive and Frankie.

The star often gives glimpses into her property

The Drew Barrymore Show host's 5,600 square-foot home reportedly cost $5.5million and sits on 1.7 acres of land. Despite sounding quite grand, and the heated swimming pool and pool house proving its grandeur, you'll be humbled to hear that her interiors are quite lowkey and snug. Case in point, her library wall which has fans swooning.

REAL TALK: Drew Barrymore gets candid about 'failing' at motherhood

The star's living room also has an extensive collection of books housed in built-in bookcases. There are also Georgian windows that let in plenty of natural light and a cosy grey couch. The perfect place for an afternoon of reading we think!

