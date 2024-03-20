Drew Barrymore's 'wholesome' home is going viral for a very surprising reason

Drew Barrymore, at 49, continues to endear herself to fans worldwide, not just for her impressive career but for her remarkable authenticity and down-to-earth nature.

Recently, Drew shared a glimpse into her New York home via TikTok, stunning viewers with its "normalcy" and stark contrast to the opulent lifestyles often associated with A-list celebrities.

Despite her estimated net worth of $125 million, Drew's home resonates more with modesty than with luxury, emphasizing a lifestyle that values simplicity and authenticity over extravagance.

In a viral video that amassed over 507,000 views, Drew showcased snippets of her life at home—cooking, trying on clothes, and enjoying a meal.

The background audio encapsulated her love for home life, stating, "I like staying in. I know everyone thinks it's boring, but it's really not. It's the least boring thing. I'm a really happy little hermit. I love being at home. I never want to go anywhere."

This candid look into Drew's life at home, situated between New York City and the Hamptons, reflects her desire for her children to be closer to their father, her ex Will Kopelman, following their relocation from Los Angeles to the East Coast.

The reaction from the audience was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Drew for her "wholesome and cute" living situation that seemed more akin to a "first apartment" vibe than that of a seasoned movie star.

Comments ranged from surprise at her "normal house" to admiration for her living without a personal chef and embracing a "simple but sophisticated" lifestyle.

Fans were particularly charmed by Drew's approach to everyday life, with one user noting, "I love that fact that she lives in a regular apartment doing normal things and just living her best life."

Further endearing herself to her audience, Drew shared another video where she enjoyed watching The Wedding Singer at home, again surprising fans with the "small" size of her TV.

This openness about her personal space and lifestyle choices, including a candid video of her messy bedroom before and after cleaning, underscores Drew's commitment to authenticity.

She openly discusses dyeing her own hair at home and navigating life as a single mother to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

As Drew approaches her 50th birthday, she reflects on this decade as the best of her life, emphasizing the importance of actively choosing happiness and positivity.

"It wasn't just the most awesome, it was the one where I feel like I've slayed more dragons than I ever have in my whole life," she told People.

Before settling into her current New York home, Drew sold her 1937 country estate in Montecito, California, for $6.35 million, below the asking price but still at a profit from her original purchase.

This transition from a mansion to a Manhattan duplex, and ultimately to her current residence, was motivated by her desire to maintain family unity following her separation from Will Kopelman in 2016.

