Mrs Hinch has built a #HinchArmy of over 1.3 million followers since launching her Instagram page just a few months ago, after sharing her top cleaning hacks and videos from her pristine Essex home. And she's not the only cleaning guru using Instagram to showcase her favourite cleaning buys and handy tips – we've rounded up six of the other accounts you need to follow for inspiration…

Queen of Clean:

@lynsey_queenofclean

Follwers: 90,800

One of the stars of Channel 4's series Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners, Queen of Clean Lynsey shares regular cleaning tips with her 90,000 followers – who include This Morning and Loose Women host Ruth Langsford. One of her recent posts showed how to clean your oven and microwave without the need for chemicals, instead using a bowl full of lemons in water to help lift sticky grease stains. Genius!

Clean Mama

@cleanmama

Followers: 209,000

You'll get daily inspiration to keep your home clean and tidy from Clean Mama, who has five daily tasks she completes to maintain her beautiful home – pick up clutter, wipe down counters, sweep/vacuum little messes as needed, 1 load of laundry, make beds. The blogger even shares printable monthly calendars so you can follow her cleaning routine at home.

This Girl Can Organise

@_thisgirlcanorganise

Followers: 47,300

If clutter is your problem, you'll get inspiration of how to keep everywhere neat and tidy with the help of professional home organiser This Girl Can Organise. Nicola counts Zoe Ball, Katie Piper and Lisa Riley among her celebrity followers, and shares handy tips and inspiration – with a focus on eliminating waste and being more eco-friendly.

Ellen O'Keeffe

@_ellenokeeffe

Followers: 29,700

Self-professed "cleaning crazy" mum Ellen shares her favourite cleaning buys on Instagram, with some natural alternatives such as distilled white vinegar among them – which she uses when washing towels, cleaning the sink, drain, windows and mirrors – meaning no need for expensive chemical-laden products.

House to Home at Last

@housetohomeatlast

Followers: 92,200

You'll be inspired to get cleaning once you see blogger Danielle's spotless home! As well as giving us serious interior design inspiration with her muted grey and white colour scheme, she often shows her cleaning routine on Instagram Stories – including using Zoflora disinfectant and boiling water to clean her bins, sink, worktops and kitchen cabinets.

Abis Cleaning Space

@abiscleaningspace

Followers: 27,900

With a passion for cleaning, blogger Abi posts about her favourite products and hacks on Instagram, including the way she keeps her children's toys clean, which any parent will need to try. "I throw all the toys in the bath and fill it with warm water and about a cup of white vinegar, I'll leave it to work for an hour. This will remove any mould and mildew and limescale from inside the toys and white vinegar acts as a natural antibacterial too," Abi wrote. "After an hour the toys should be lovely and clean, a quick rinse off and they’re as good as new."

