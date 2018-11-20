View Galleries
-
Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack's stylish London home
-
The best chocolate advent calendars from Cadbury's, Galaxy and more
It's the most wonderful time of year… when you get to eat chocolate at breakfast every day and not feel remotely guilty
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's gorgeous New York home sells for £4.95million – take a look!
-
Get an access-all-areas look inside Holly Willoughby's beautiful family home
-
Strictly weddings: See Neil and Katya, Karen and Kevin & more on their big day
Love is in the air on Strictly Come Dancing! Not only are there several married couples among the professional dancers, including Neil and Katya...