Mrs Hinch's genius tip for cleaning blinds is a game-changer Why didn’t we ever think of this?

Instagram sensation Mrs Hinch's cleaning hacks have earned her over 3.5 million followers, with the likes of Stacey Solomon and Lisa Faulkner singing her praises, and one of her most popular tips is for getting window blinds dust-free. While they can be one of the hardest areas of the house to keep pristine, the cleaning enthusiast - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - showed how you can clean blinds using only a pack of tumble dryer sheets, Zoflora disinfectant, and kitchen roll, in a series of Instagram posts back in 2018.

Taking to Instagram Stories to demonstrate how she cleans her blinds, Mrs Hinch wiped a tumble dryer sheet across each slat, before following up by wiping disinfectant on each one to leave them spotless.

Mrs Hinch shared a tip on how to clean blinds

"The reason I use tumble dryer sheets is because they’re anti-static so they pick up all the dust. You don’t need to wet them or do anything," Sophie explained. "Once you’ve wiped every slat and all the dust is off, put a capful of neat Zoflora onto a sheet of kitchen roll folded into four, and rub this onto your blinds. It just leaves the Zoflora, heavenly."

The cleaning fanatic uses tumble dryer sheets to keep her blinds dust-free

Speaking to HELLO! in September 2018, Mrs Hinch admitted she was overwhelmed by the response to her posts, and shared some expert advice, including the one tip she can’t live without. "I love to wash my skirting boards and woodwork (doors, frames etc) with a mix of fabric softener and water, and we can’t forget Minkeh, the star of the show!" she said. "Makes the house smell absolutely divine and works a treat at getting any scuffs off without wrecking the paint."

