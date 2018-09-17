Mrs Hinch made this cleaning product sell out for weeks - find out when you can buy it The Instagram star sent sales of this bargain buy soaring!

Not only has Instagram star Mrs Hinch seen her social media following soar - rising to almost 450,000 followers in a matter of days - she's helping her favourite cleaning products to sell out nationwide too. Cleaning mad Sophie Hinchcliffe often shares details of her top buys on Instagram Stories, and one of them has proven so popular it's out of stock due to the unprecedented demand.

The product in question is the Minky MCloth anti-bacterial cleaning pad, a dual-sided pad that promises to make light work of all cleaning tasks thanks to a scrubbing side that is ideal for removing burnt on stains and marks, as well as a microfibre side that lifts away grease and grime. At £2.49 it's a bargain addition to any home cleaning kit, and is treated with an anti-bacterial protection that means you don't need to use chemicals with it.

The Minky MCloth anti-bacterial cleaning pad has sold out thanks to Mrs Hinch

Sounds good right? Well, you may have to wait a while to get your hands on one, as Minky has confirmed that the pads are currently out of stock across the UK. A rep from Minky told HELLO!: "Since Mrs Hinch began posting about our Minky Cleaning Pad sales have been absolutely phenomenal. Her followers grew so fast that we were unable to keep up with this sudden and unprecedented surge in demand. We completely sold out in just under six weeks. We are working hard to build up stock levels and hope to be back on sale in the next two-three weeks."

Mrs Hinch has become an Instagram sensation as her posts of her pristine Essex home and cleaning tips went viral, and she even made an appearance on This Morning on Monday to showcase some of her favourite products with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The Instagram star showed the £2.49 pad on This Morning

Sophie also shared her top tips with HELLO! and admitted she was "overwhelmed" with all the attention she has received. Speaking about her own cleaning routine, she said: "As long as I do 30 minutes a day, I'm happy. I use my Clockwork Clean method to stay focused and not get distracted. I think people assume I'm fanatical about it because of how my house looks but I'm really not. We go out on days out often and I'm happy to leave it. As long as I get to put the sink to bed every night, that suits me."

