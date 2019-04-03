﻿
13 Photos | Homes

Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace

Take a tour of Her Majesty's primary royal residence

...
Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace
You're reading

Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace

1/13
Next

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman are selling their £2million London home amid split – see inside
Buckingham Palace royal family
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

Buckingham Palace has served as the monarch's main royal residence since Queen Victoria decided to renovate the previously vacant property in 1837. The former Queen extended the property and added many touches that still stand today, including the famous balcony at the front of the palace where the royal family often gather for Trooping the Colour and to celebrate occasions such as royal weddings.

The iconic residence has 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms. In addition there are 188 bedrooms for the extensive household staff. Ahead of the new exhibition showing how Queen Victoria transformed Buckingham Palace into a thriving royal residence where senior royals both live and work, take a better look inside the home the Queen shares with husband Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace Grand Staircase
Photo: © PA
2/13

The Grand Staircase

One of the first things visitors see when entering the Palace is the Grand Staircase, which leads towards the State Rooms upstairs. Red carpet lines the stairs, while historic portraits of members of the royal family are mounted on the walls, providing a dramatic first impression.

MORE: When the royals take us inside their homes

Buckingham Palace ballroom
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

The Palace Ballroom

This breathtaking ballroom is the setting for state banquets, and boasts high ceilings, bold red carpets and huge artworks hanging on the walls. The ballroom is also used for investiture ceremonies, carried out by the Queen and other senior royals including the Duke of Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace 1844 room
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

The 1844 Room

One of 19 State rooms in the palace, the 1844 Room is often used by Her Majesty when she hosts audiences with world leaders and other prestigious guests. The grand room has lavish marble columns and gold mirrors hanging on the walls, with traditional patterned rugs and blue and gold chairs.

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate's home at Kensington Palace

Buckingham Palace music room
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

The Music Room

While it is known as The Music Room and houses a piano, The Music Room at Buckingham Palace has actually been the setting for some historic royal events, including the christenings of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince William.

Buckingham Palace Throne room
Photo: © PA
6/13

The Throne Room

Perhaps one of the most iconic rooms in Buckingham Palace, the Throne Room has been used for everything from balls and investitures to the official wedding photos after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding.

STORY: 9 home styling tips we can take from Meghan and Kate

Buckingham Palace picture gallery
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

The Picture Gallery

Designed by architect John Nash as part of George IV's transformation of Buckingham Palace in the 1820s, the 47-metre picture gallery was designed to display the King's art collection, but he didn't live to see it completed. The gallery now exhibits some of the greatest works of art from the Royal Collection on rotation, with many pieces dating back to the 17th century.

Buckingham Palace white drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

The White Drawing Room

This intimate State Room is regularly used by the Queen for small gatherings and audiences. You may also recognise the room from some of Her Majesty's Christmas broadcasts and formal family photographs. The Queen enters the room via a hidden door disguised as a mirror and cabinet before receiving guests, the royal family website confirms.

MORE: The one item Prince Harry and Meghan will have in their new home

Buckingham Palace dining room
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

The State Dining Room

This historic room was used during Prince William and Kate's wedding reception in 2011, and has decorative red wallpaper and carpets, with numerous windows looking out to the beautiful palace gardens below.

Buckingham Palace private audience room
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

The Private Audience Room

If you're lucky enough to be invited for a private audience with the Queen, it will be held at this stunning room within Buckingham Palace. With pale blue walls and dark wooden flooring it has a more modern feel than some of the other rooms, and Her Majesty's family photographs can often be seen on display in the background as she greets her guests.

Buckingham Palace regency room
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

The Regency Room

This beautiful room has featured in many of the Queen's official photographs and Christmas broadcasts. The Regency Room has a green and gold colour scheme, with tassel trim sofas, a desk and traditional fireplace.

Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

The Balcony

One of the most iconic parts of Buckingham Palace is the balcony, which sits on the front of the residence and is used by the royals at special events including Trooping the Colour and royal weddings.

Buckingham Palace gardens
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

The Gardens

The Queen welcomes over 30,000 guests each year to her summer garden parties, located within the sprawling garden at the back of Buckingham Palace. The gardens cover 39 acres and contain more than 350 types of wildflowers, around 200 trees, and a three-acre lake.

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...