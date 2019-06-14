﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms – from Little Mix to Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

The new series airs on Friday

...
Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms – from Little Mix to Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
You're reading

Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms – from Little Mix to Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

1/8
Next

12 surprising celebrities with their own homeware line
1-Little-Mix-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
1/8

Celebrity Gogglebox launches on Channel 4 on Friday, with celebrities including Little Mix, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, and Rylan Clark-Neal inviting us into their homes for the special series. The show will give viewers a unique insight into the celebrity homes, showing their beautifully-styled living rooms where they sit and watch television with their families. Get a sneak peek inside some of the Celebrity Gogglebox stars’ homes…

GALLERY: Take a peek inside the Little Mix ladies' fabulous homes

Little Mix

Little Mix enjoyed a girls’ night in at one of their homes especially to film the Channel 4 series. The living room had plenty of space for the singers to gather, with brown sofas and a cream leather armchair positioned around a white coffee table. Wooden bookcases stand against one wall in the background, while the most striking decorative detail is a gold palm tree that sits in the corner.

2-Rachel-Riley-Pasha-Kovalev-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
2/8

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Expectant parents Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev shared a rare glimpse inside their home as they filmed Celebrity Gogglebox together. Their living room is colourful and eclectic, with a red floral sofa offset by a tiger print cushion and vibrant yellow footstool. The couple have a mix of prints and textures in the cosy living space, which has stairs leading up to the first floor on the side.

MORE: Take a look inside the Strictly professional dancers' homes

3-Rylan-Clark-Neal-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
3/8

Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan invited his mum round to his house for Celebrity Gogglebox filming, where they sat on the stylish silver-grey sofas topped with complementing grey and purple cushions. A glass coffee table is positioned in front of the television, with candles and accessories from Rylan’s own homeware line taking centre stage.

4-Martin-Roman-Kemp-celebrity-gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
4/8

Martin and Roman Kemp

Martin Kemp shared a look inside his family home as he took part in filming with his son Roman. At the centre of the living room is a large grey corner sofa topped with fluffy faux fur throws and patterned cushions, adding a splash of colour to the otherwise grey room.

MORE: 28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

5-Emilia-Laurence-Fox-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
5/8

Emilia and Laurence Fox

Famous cousins Emilia and Laurence Fox have also teamed up to participate in the series, in a living room that has pale cream walls and sofas, with pink, yellow and green colour pops from wall art, cushions, and a velvet footstool.

6-Nick-Grimshaw-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
6/8

Nick Grimshaw

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw was joined by his niece Liv to film the show, with the pair sitting in a cool living room with a dark colour scheme featuring luxurious velvet and metallic accents. Tiger and leopard prints feature throughout the room, while a dazzling chandelier hangs in the background.

STORY: 12 surprising celebrities with their own homeware lines

7-Jessie-J-Jamal-Edwards-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
7/8

Jessie J and Jamal Edwards

The Voice Kids judge Jessie J has teamed up with Jamal Edwards to star in the series. The living room has a stylish dark blue and grey colour scheme, with a cobalt blue chesterfield sofa for Jessie to sit on, and a piano in the background lined with an array of framed photos and awards.

8-Chris-Eubank-celebrity-gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
8/8

Chris Eubank

Boxer Chris Eubank and his son Chris Eubank Jr. joined forces for the show, which was filmed in one of their homes with a modern open plan kitchen and living room, featuring a cream leather sofa with grey geometric patterned cushions and a marble-effect coffee table.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...