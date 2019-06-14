Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms – from Little Mix to Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Celebrity Gogglebox launches on Channel 4 on Friday, with celebrities including Little Mix, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, and Rylan Clark-Neal inviting us into their homes for the special series. The show will give viewers a unique insight into the celebrity homes, showing their beautifully-styled living rooms where they sit and watch television with their families. Get a sneak peek inside some of the Celebrity Gogglebox stars’ homes…
Little Mix
Little Mix enjoyed a girls’ night in at one of their homes especially to film the Channel 4 series. The living room had plenty of space for the singers to gather, with brown sofas and a cream leather armchair positioned around a white coffee table. Wooden bookcases stand against one wall in the background, while the most striking decorative detail is a gold palm tree that sits in the corner.