She's a familiar face who spends most of her time on our television screens bringing us headlines and celebrity interviews, but when Lorraine Kelly isn't broadcasting from Television Centre in central London, the TV star can be found at home in the quiet countryside with her husband Steve Smith.

Lorraine and Steve live in the most gorgeous abode in a sleepy town in Buckinghamshire, which also happens to be located right on the river, so the couple can soak up the beautiful views all year round from the comfort of their own home and garden.

The pair relocated from Dundee back in 2017 after her daughter Rosie moved out, choosing to sell her seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 and move closer to London for work.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve with their daughter, Rosie

The house boasts multiple bedrooms, a kitchen to be envied and a huge orangery-style conservatory that backs onto their sprawling garden and the riverbed.

Best photos of Lorraine Kelly's dreamy riverside abode with husband Steve…

Kitchen © Instagram This photo only gives us a glimpse into one corner of Lorraine's kitchen, but it's a glamorous corner all the same. Lorraine looked right at home as she enjoyed a glass of wine in a cute drinks corner. The TV star has fashioned a mini-bar area complete with a wine fridge, ice bucket and plenty of ingredients for making cocktails. We also love the framed print on the wall and the kitchen's herringbone flooring.

Living Room © Instagram Lorraine recently shared a video from her living room to promote her novel, The Island Swimmer and did so from the comfort of her sofa. The broadcaster's living room features a super cosy-looking couch in brown corduroy with patterned cushions scattered across it for extra decoration. Behind the sofa stand tall bookcases full the brim of publications for the journalist and writer to peruse over, but we also love that Lorraine has added colour and homely touches such as a big vase of flowers and gold photo frames hanging on the wall.

Bedroom © Instagram Dog owners will certainly relate to this one. Lorriane shared this photo of her beloved terrier Angus cosied up in her bed which is a mix of white and neutral toned bedding, with a couple of patterned cushions, too. We love the giraffe print! And Lorraine has continued this safari theme throughout the room, as the bedroom features a tropical print wallpaper and even a zebra ornament on the bedside table.

TV room © Instagram Not only do Lorraine and Steve have a cosy lounge to enjoy, but the home also features a large TV room for the family to sit and watch their favourite programmes. The separate room boasts extremely high ceilings and also high windows for lots of daylight. The room also has stylish sofas and armchairs, so there are plenty of places to sit and relax in the evenings or on weekends.

MORE: 9 photos that prove David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds mansion is the new 'Beckingham Palace'

MORE: Charles Spencer welcomes adorable new addition at Althorp House

Conservatory © Instagram Lorraine has shared many snaps from inside her conservatory and we think it might be our favourite part of the house! The TV star's orangery-style room is the perfect hybrid between indoor and outdoor. Thanks to the glass doors and windows, it's filled with natural daylight even in the winter months and leads out into the garden, which has a decking area and a large lawn. Lorraine has also stylishly decked out the area with fun prints on the wall, a sofa to curl up on and gaze out at the garden, and lots of indoor foliage to immerse themselves in nature.

Garden © Instagram And this leads out to Lorraine's garden area. The couple are fortunate to live right on the river, so the garden not only offers generous space but also scenic views.

Patio © Instagram Lorraine also shared a look at her new garden when she previously hosted friends during the summer. The broadcaster sat with a refreshing drink at a round rattan dining table. The glass-topped table has five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions. The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sunsets.

Lorraine's daughter Rosie's bedroom © Wayfair Although Lorraine's daughter has flown the nest, she still has an amazing bedroom at her mum's house. Designed as a space for both sleeping and working, the bedroom has its own desk that could also double up as a dressing table, with statement wall art hanging overhead. The TV explained previously: "I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore. " It had to be stylish with lots of storage space and somewhere she would feel happy to spend her time. The furniture in this room was looking quite tired before and there were so many soft toys! "I think it had been a little neglected but now it is completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks."

Guest house © Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk Another highlight of Lorraine's home is the guest house in the garden. The star enlisted Wayfair to transform the cosy cabin into a winter wonderland, which her friends and family will love to stay in over the Christmas holidays!

