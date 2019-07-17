Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's Scottish residence Balmoral Castle

The Queen and Prince Philip are preparing to start their summer break in Scotland, where they will spend the next couple of months in what is Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, her residence Balmoral Castle.
Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and is an idyllic spot for the royals to enjoy their holidays. Her Majesty starts the break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.
Members of the public have only occasionally been given glimpses inside the historic estate, which is privately owned by the royal family, unlike other residences like Buckingham Palace. However, when the Queen has hosted prestigious guests and garden parties, there have been some rare photos taken within the castle. Take a look through the gallery to see more…