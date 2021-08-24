Has Meghan Markle ever stayed with the Queen at Balmoral? The monarch loves to be surrounded by family at her Scottish estate

The Queen enjoys her annual summer break at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, and is usually joined by members of her family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

It seems unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan will be joining Her Majesty in Scotland this summer, having welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, just two months ago. But royal fans might be wondering if the Duchess has ever been a guest at Balmoral?

While the Sussexes have never been pictured at the Queen's estate, Harry and Meghan reportedly enjoyed a relaxing break at Balmoral just months after their May 2018 wedding.

According to The Sunday Times at the time, the couple are said to have spent time with the monarch during her summer break, after staying with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Castle of Mey - the former residence of the Queen Mother, on Scotland's north coast.

Harry pictured at Balmoral with Charles and William in 1997

In the summer of 2019, Harry and Meghan were adjusting to life as new parents to baby Archie in Windsor, as well as still carrying out official engagements. They were unable to join the Queen in Balmoral over the August Bank Holiday weekend as Harry was the guest of honour at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final.

Meghan, meanwhile, returned to work from maternity leave in September 2019, launching the capsule clothing collection with Smart Works before she and Harry embarked on their royal tour of Africa.

The couple reportedly accepted an invitation to Balmoral last summer but were unable to travel from the US due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Harry has visited the UK twice this year, for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral and to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, it has not been confirmed when he and Meghan will return with their young family.

