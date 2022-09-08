Why Prince Charles and Princess Anne were first at Queen's bedside at Balmoral

Melanie Macleod
The Queen's two eldest children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles, were the first among the royal family to join her at Balmoral amid ill health
The royal family has rushed to be with the Queen amid her ongoing ill-health, with her two oldest children, Prince Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, first to join her.
Princes William and Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, all made the journey to Scotland too.
Prince Charles and Princess Anne were first to be by their mother's side, as they were both already in Scotland, so had a shorter journey to make.
Prince Charles has been in Dumfries, a four-hour drive from Balmoral Castle in the lowlands of Scotland. Princess Anne was also undertaking an engagement in Scotland at the time.
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex all flew together from London, landing at Aberdeen airport, which is about an hour by car from the Queen's residence.
All four of the Queen's children are by her side in Balmoral
It is understood the Prince Harry is on his way to Balmoral separately from other royals but has been in co-ordination with other family members’ plans.
Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen's ongoing health concerns. It read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Princess Anne and Prince Charles were first to join the Queen in Balmoral
"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
