See inside Meghan Markle's former marital home before she met Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex's former home has hit the market – and it's a long way from her new royal residence at Frogmore Cottage! Long before she met Prince Harry, Meghan was settled in Los Angeles with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, and their former marital home is now up for sale for $1.8million (around £1.48million).
The couple reportedly lived in the home between 2011 and 2013, around the time that Meghan landed her big break in Suits, so she divided her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada. Described in the listing by The Bienstock Group as a "rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine", the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. Take a look through the gallery to see where Meghan lived before she became a royal…
Photos: The Bienstock Group