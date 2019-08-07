﻿
See inside Meghan Markle's former marital home before she met Prince Harry

The Duchess lived there between 2011 and 2013

The Duchess of Sussex's former home has hit the market – and it's a long way from her new royal residence at Frogmore Cottage! Long before she met Prince Harry, Meghan was settled in Los Angeles with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, and their former marital home is now up for sale for $1.8million (around £1.48million).

The couple reportedly lived in the home between 2011 and 2013, around the time that Meghan landed her big break in Suits, so she divided her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada. Described in the listing by The Bienstock Group as a "rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine", the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. Take a look through the gallery to see where Meghan lived before she became a royal…

The open plan living and dining room has a light and airy feel, similar to the colour palette she favoured in her Toronto home. With white walls and wooden flooring providing a blank canvas, jewel-toned cushions and artwork add a splash of colour.

The colour palette spans throughout the kitchen, which has white cabinets, chic grey worktops and aluminium appliances. There is a small table for two to dine together, but additional seating can be found at the back of the living room as well as outdoors on the terrace.

There are four bedrooms in Meghan's former home, including this spacious suite, which is filled with light thanks to the dual-aspect windows, and has a separate cosy seating area and fitted wardrobes.

Another bedroom has the same pale grey and neutrals colour scheme has the rest of the house, but pink cushions and a painting on the walls add personality to the space, creating a welcoming environment for any guests.

One of the two bedrooms has an opulent décor, with grey herringbone wall tiles, marble vanity units and his and hers sinks with brass hexagon-shaped mirrors. The perfect spot for Meghan to get camera-ready.

