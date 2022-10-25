Meghan Markle reveals mother Doria Ragland's living situation

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has delighted fans with another instalment of her Archetypes podcast, and during her chat with Issa Rae and Ziwe, she revealed her mother Doria Ragland's living situation.

Speaking about the history of the neighbourhood of View Park-Windsor Hills within Los Angeles, Meghan said: "Any time we go to that part of town where my mum now lives, I'm like 'Ooh pink boxes, let's get a bean pie'." She added: "They are so good!"

This clarified what HELLO! has already reported, which is that Doria lives on her own in a separate house and not with her daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry.

Doria's humble home looks as though it belongs on a postcard. Photos of the exterior show it is complete with a clay roof, lime green exterior, a bay window and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.

Doria lives two hours away from her daughter Meghan

It has been reported that Doria inherited the home from her father when he passed away in 2011, and according to a listing on Zillow, it is worth an estimated £678,000.

The 1,400 square foot property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and Doria keeps the inside private but we can only imagine how cool the interiors are with the help of Meghan's impeccable interior design style.

Doria sparked rumours that she was living with the couple when she popped up next to Archie in a video call hosted by Meghan back in August, but it's likely that Doria visits regularly, living only two hours away from the royals.

The royal couple reside in Montecito

Despite not residing with her daughter, there's always plenty of room at the Sussexes' megamansion as it has nine bedrooms as well as a separate guesthouse. Their outbuilding has a further two bedrooms, ideal for guests who are stopping over with the family for long or short stays.

