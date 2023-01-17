Meghan Markle's chic Toronto home Prince Harry says she 'adored'

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry reside in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet. In the Duke of Sussex's tell-all book Spare, Harry referenced visiting the actress' Toronto property for the first time.

"Meg was excited to show me her life, her dogs, her little house, which she adored," the royal wrote. Meghan's Canadian bolthole is where she lived while filming Suits and writing for her former blog, The Tig.

Scroll on to see the rarely-seen Instagram posts of Meghan's ultra-chic former home before they got deleted…

Much like the rest of her home, Meghan's bedroom was decorated in white, with classic all white bedding and a large birdcage style mirror on the wall. Sharing this Instagram photo of herself sitting on her bed in pyjamas in June 2016, Meghan wrote: "Night night #bedtime #birdcage."

Meghan's double bed appeared to attract her pet dogs Guy and Bogart from time-to-time, however the Suits star has admitted she would only let them on her white sheets on "laundry day". Posting this photo of her dog Guy in January 2016, she wrote: "Laundry day. He's allowed. #adoptdontshop #snowday #laymedowninsheetsoflinen."

In Meghan's room there is a wooden dresser which she has topped with a vase of flowers, Dipytique candles and two more fashion tomes; In Vogue: The Illustrated History of the World's Most Famous Fashion Magazine, and The Dress. "Always buy yourself flowers. Especially peonies," she told fans in the caption of this snap.

All of Meghan's cabinets and shelving units were perfectly styled, each with vases of flowers, candles and books, in this case – the memoirs of Vogue US Creative Director Grace Coddington. The 35-year-old was praised for her style after sharing this photo, with fans commenting: "love your style", and "love the peonies!"

Talk about wardrobe envy! Meghan had an entire shelving unit dedicated to displaying her impressive footwear collection, which includes heels from Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu plus her go-to designer Sarah Flint. Although the stylish actress has previously said she likes "monochromatic and tonal dressing", it appears she adds a pop of colour with her footwear collection which includes bold red, fuchsia and leopard print designs.

The guestroom was also decorated in neutral tones, with white bedding and a cosy throw. A figure study watercolour painting by New York based artist and illustrator Inslee Fariss – estimated to cost £520 – hangs above the bed in this room. Meghan is clearly a fan of this artwork, she captioned the photo: "Welcome home beauty."

Meghan is clearly an avid reader and had stacks of books on the floor in this room. Each pile is colour co-ordinated and topped with a small plant, while black-and-white portraits hang above on the wall in classic white photo frames.

Even more colour co-ordinated books line the shelves next to the bed in this guest room, where Meghan's pet dog Guy appears very comfortable! "Oh, hello little Guy… Starting a library, are we?" Meghan captioned this snap, adding: "#homesweethome #guestroom #guysroom #iching #adoptdontshop." Her organisational skills appear to have impressed fans, with one writing: "Colour coded books!"

Meghan's house had a small back garden which had also been decorated with monochrome furniture; this time a black and white stripe cushioned metal love seat where the actress – or her dogs – could pend time outdoors relaxing or rehearsing her lines while filming her role in the hit US TV show Suits.

The garden also had a central wooden decking area complete with a seating area and BBQ; the ideal area for Meghan to entertain boyfriend Harry or guests, and play outdoors with her pet dogs. "Time to play in the snow before heading to set," Meghan captioned this photo from her garden in April 2016.

"Well hello to you too, Bogart. What a greeting. #homesweethome," Meghan captioned this photo, which showed her pet pooch greeting her in the hallway of her home. The entrance leads straight into Meghan's living and dining room, which had wooden flooring throughout and a red striped rug in front of a white-painted staircase.

The living room has a cosy feeling, with a cream corner sofa offering the perfect bed for Meghan's dogs, and helping to separate the living area from the dining area. Meghan added throws and cushions to the sofa, while bunches of flowers and plants are scattered around the room to add some colour to the neutral décor. The Duchess keeps up her passion for interiors to this day, and her US home is always impeccably styled.

The actress decorated the living room with comfy cushions, a grey striped throw and this snuggly looking faux fur foot stool, with a number of different prints and pieces of art on the walls.

Behind the sofa there is a small table lined with photos in monochrome chevron-patterned frames. The former Suits star is a huge fan of flowers and her dining table was never without a bunch of beautiful blooms in a vase – typically peonies, or sometimes flowers that she picked from her own garden.

Meghan used this distressed vintage chest as a coffee table, which she adorned with vases filled with fresh flowers, candles and coffee table books – often about fashion or food. Alongside this photo of Noam Chomsky's book Who Rules the World? posted in July 2016, Meghan simply told fans: "Great read. Highly recommend."

Another book that featured in a couple of Meghan's Instagram photos is The Kinfolk Table: Recipes for Small Gatherings, which includes everything from simple breakfast ideas for two to one-pot dinners.

Meghan bought a classic white marble dining table, yet again adorned with a vase of peonies and two books; one about former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld, and the other about Linda McCartney. Continuing the monochrome décor, a number of white dining chairs are placed around the table, each with a soft throw draped over the back.

