Royal halls of residence – see where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more lived in their uni days

They may have grown up accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, living in royal residences such as Kensington Palace, but that didn't stop royals like Prince William and Princess Eugenie from moving into halls of residence with their peers while studying at university. A rite of passage for many students, it would have introduced them to new people and experiences. For William it sparked a love story, as it is where he first met Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge. As students across the country prepare to embark on their own university education, take a look back at where the royals lived and studied…
Sam Chatto
The late Princess Margaret's grandson Sam Chatto and his brother Arthur both studied at Edinburgh University. Budding artist Sam shared a peek inside his Edinburgh home in an Instagram post, with colourful bunting hung in the window and lots of plants along the windowsill.