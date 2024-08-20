Lady Louise Windsor's £8k university halls came with a personal cleaner

Lady Louise Windsor followed in the educated footsteps of his cousin Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, 20, lives at the University of St Andrews during term time but royal fans can leave their preconceptions of university halls at the door when it comes to Louise's living quarters.



© Getty Edward and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise is a university student at St Andrew's

The young royal has become accustomed to the luxury of her lavish home in Bagshot Park in Surrey but it seems her university halls are also pretty plush. Lady Louise, who is thought to have since moved into a house share, is reported to have lived at St Salvator's Hall in her first year - and there is a touch of luxury to the accommodation.

© Getty Louise attends Kate and William's alma mater

Sallies, as it is affectionately known, is catered digs meaning no last-minute pesto pasta for the King's niece. Meals are served in the dining room Hogwarts-style with the option to make light snacks in their shared kitchen.

Students can relax in the common room which features a piano, TV, and snooker table.

© Getty Princess Kate attended St Andrew's University between 2001 and 2005

The halls, which also happen to be where William and Kate previously resided, also come with a professional cleaner who visits weekly to keep the space sparkling.

© UK Press Prince William studied Geography

Lady Louise doesn't leave her training for a life of public service at the doors during term time. Every resident of Sallies has the opportunity to take a seat at High Table.

Recommended video You may also like The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

The university describes High Table as "a small group of students selected to attend a formal dinner with a prominent member of the community or academic staff. Everyone gets a chance to sit at High Table during the year, and this is a great way to meet other students and see your professors in a social setting."

© Alamy St Salvator's Hall costs over £8,000 per year

On this occasion, the chosen students must wear formal dress and their undergraduate gowns as they enjoy a sherry reception and three-course meal followed by an evening of port, tea, coffee, and a guest speaker in the Regents' Room.

The university halls are also aesthetically beautiful. The building, which opened in 1930, features a main entrance with stairs leading up surrounded by a pristine lawn.

© Alamy Sallies Hall is catered with a cleaner

There are also ceremonial days for those living at St Salvator's Hall to celebrate the end of the year. Students roll out their picnic blankets and sip champagne on the lawn before final exams, otherwise known as 'Sallies Day'.

© Mark Cuthbert Lady Louise lives in Fife in term time

DISCOVER: Lady Louise's challenge she faces at St Andrew's that cousin Prince William didn't

It is also in a prime location - adjacent to the university's quadrangle - and with enough space for an annex named Gannochy House where 85 undergraduate apartments are on offer.

Royal university students! Where have they enrolled? Lady Louise Windsor of the United Kingdom - St Andrew's University, Scotland

- St Andrew's University, Scotland Princess Leonor of Spain - General Military Academy, Zaragoza

- General Military Academy, Zaragoza Prince Christian of Denmark - TBC, recently graduated from Tranegård School

- TBC, recently graduated from Tranegård School Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands - University of Amsterdam

- University of Amsterdam Princess Elisabeth of Belgium - University of Oxford

- University of Oxford Princes Ingrid Alexandra of Norway - serving in Brigade Nord