Lady Louise Windsor's £8k university halls come with a personal cleaner
Lady Louise on st salvators hall backdrop

Lady Louise Windsor's £8k university halls came with a personal cleaner

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter attends the Prince and Princess of Wales' alma mater  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
24 minutes ago
Lady Louise Windsor followed in the educated footsteps of his cousin Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales. 

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, 20, lives at the University of St Andrews during term time but royal fans can leave their preconceptions of university halls at the door when it comes to Louise's living quarters.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour
Edward and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise is a university student at St Andrew's

The young royal has become accustomed to the luxury of her lavish home in Bagshot Park in Surrey but it seems her university halls are also pretty plush. Lady Louise, who is thought to have since moved into a house share, is reported to have lived at St Salvator's Hall in her first year - and there is a touch of luxury to the accommodation.

St Andrews Uni
Louise attends Kate and William's alma mater

Sallies, as it is affectionately known, is catered digs meaning no last-minute pesto pasta for the King's niece. Meals are served in the dining room Hogwarts-style with the option to make light snacks in their shared kitchen.

Students can relax in the common room which features a piano, TV, and snooker table. 

Kate Middleton wears a traditional gown
Princess Kate attended St Andrew's University between 2001 and 2005

The halls, which also happen to be where William and Kate previously resided, also come with a professional cleaner who visits weekly to keep the space sparkling.

Prince William arrives for his first day of school at St. Andrews University September 23, 2001 in Scotland.
Prince William studied Geography

Lady Louise doesn't leave her training for a life of public service at the doors during term time. Every resident of Sallies has the opportunity to take a seat at High Table. 

The university describes High Table as "a small group of students selected to attend a formal dinner with a prominent member of the community or academic staff. Everyone gets a chance to sit at High Table during the year, and this is a great way to meet other students and see your professors in a social setting."

St Salvator's Hall exterior
St Salvator's Hall costs over £8,000 per year

On this occasion, the chosen students must wear formal dress and their undergraduate gowns as they enjoy a sherry reception and three-course meal followed by an evening of port, tea, coffee, and a guest speaker in the Regents' Room.

The university halls are also aesthetically beautiful. The building, which opened in 1930, features a main entrance with stairs leading up surrounded by a pristine lawn. 

Sallies Hall exterior with lawn
Sallies Hall is catered with a cleaner

There are also ceremonial days for those living at St Salvator's Hall to celebrate the end of the year. Students roll out their picnic blankets and sip champagne on the lawn before final exams, otherwise known as 'Sallies Day'. 

Lady Louise Windsor at a Christmas service
Lady Louise lives in Fife in term time

It is also in a prime location - adjacent to the university's quadrangle - and with enough space for an annex named Gannochy House where 85 undergraduate apartments are on offer.

Royal university students! Where have they enrolled?

  • Lady Louise Windsor of the United Kingdom - St Andrew's University, Scotland
  • Princess Leonor of Spain - General Military Academy, Zaragoza 
  • Prince Christian of Denmark - TBC, recently graduated from Tranegård School 
  • Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands - University of Amsterdam
  • Princess Elisabeth of Belgium - University of Oxford 
  • Princes Ingrid Alexandra of Norway - serving in Brigade Nord

