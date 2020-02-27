Kylie Jenner's amazing house with daughter Stormi will blow your mind

At the age of only 22, Kylie Jenner has already achieved more than many people do in an entire lifetime – and she has the house to prove it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star owns an incredible mansion in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, where she lives with her daughter Stormi and is just down the road from family including her mum Kris Jenner.
Kylie's house is full of personality and was styled by the Kardashians' go-to interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, with colourful artwork from acclaimed artists Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display. Given her career as a beauty mogul, it's no surprise that Kylie has an amazing glam room, while the house also boasts a bar and lounge, swimming pool, and a wardrobe devoted entirely to her designer handbag collection. What more could she want?! Keep reading to see more of Kylie's house…
The entrance to Kylie's home is impressive, featuring a staircase that she has lined with black-and-white photos, including childhood snaps and family portraits.