﻿
12 Photos | Homes

Kylie Jenner's amazing house with daughter Stormi will blow your mind

Kylie and her family live in the exclusive neighbourhood of Hidden Hills

...
Kylie Jenner's amazing house with daughter Stormi will blow your mind
You're reading

Kylie Jenner's amazing house with daughter Stormi will blow your mind

1/12
Next

Queen Letizia sports wavy hair as she steps out in red floral Maje dress in Madrid
Kylie-Jenner-staircase
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

At the age of only 22, Kylie Jenner has already achieved more than many people do in an entire lifetime – and she has the house to prove it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star owns an incredible mansion in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, where she lives with her daughter Stormi and is just down the road from family including her mum Kris Jenner.

Kylie's house is full of personality and was styled by the Kardashians' go-to interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, with colourful artwork from acclaimed artists Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display. Given her career as a beauty mogul, it's no surprise that Kylie has an amazing glam room, while the house also boasts a bar and lounge, swimming pool, and a wardrobe devoted entirely to her designer handbag collection. What more could she want?! Keep reading to see more of Kylie's house…

The entrance to Kylie's home is impressive, featuring a staircase that she has lined with black-and-white photos, including childhood snaps and family portraits.

Kylie-Jenner-staircase-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

The 22-year-old has a low wooden bench next to the stairs, which has been styled with a selection of books, framed photos and a lamp.

RELATED: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' family homes

Kylie-Jenner-dining-room
3/12

Kylie has paid homage to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, by having the leather upholstery custom-dyed to match shades from her lipstick collection, with colourful butterfly artwork on the walls.

Photo: Snapchat

Kylie-Jenner-games-room
4/12

Kylie's house is ideal for entertaining, with a games room complete with arcade games where she can play with her friends.

Photo: Snapchat

Kylie-Jenner-home-bar
5/12

There is a cool home bar, too, with neon strip lighting across the open shelves, a black marble bar, and a portrait of Kylie hanging on the wall.

Photo: Snapchat

MORE: Celebrities with home bars like Kylie

Kylie-Jenner-bar-seating
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

The bar has a comfy seating area with black glossy tables topped with coffee table books and bowls of sweets.

Kylie-Jenner-glam-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Kylie's glam room has Hollywood-style lit-up mirrors, a Marilyn Monroe portrait on the wall, and a neon sign that reads: 'Plastic' hanging overhead.

Kylie-Jenner-handbag-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Kylie's handbag room is what dreams are made of, with shelving that wraps around the room to display her designer bags in all their glory.

Kylie-Jenner-shoe-closet
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also has a footwear collection to rival her handbags, which are also neatly displayed on floor-to-ceiling shelves.

Kylie-Jenner-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Fans got a peek inside Kylie's walk-in wardrobe when she shared this selfie, showing how the entire room has been filled with rails, drawers and shelving to store all of her clothes. The huge dressing room appears to lead through to her bathroom.

MORE: Celebrity wardrobes that have to be seen to be believed

Kylie-Jenner-home-office-lip-kits
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

In her home office, Kylie has an entire wall of shelving to display the lip kits from her beauty line, colour co-ordinated, of course.

Kylie-Jenner-stormi-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Stormi's bedroom has Perspex shelving to display her toys, books and games, as well as building blocks spelling out her name.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...