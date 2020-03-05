The Queen's corgis
Who can forget the Queen's beloved corgis? Her Majesty was given her pet corgi Susan for her 18th birthday in 1944 and has owned dogs from that breed ever since, until the death of her last remaining corgi, Willow, in 2018. All of the royal pets were given the very best food possible, with former royal chef Darren McGrady previously telling HELLO! that the pampered pooches had their very own menu.
"When I worked at the palace, we actually had a royal menu for the dogs," Darren told HELLO! Online. "It would be chosen and sent to us in the kitchen every month by Mrs Fennick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham. It would list each day what the dogs were to have. One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit and it alternated through those days."