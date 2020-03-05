﻿
Time for Crufts: These pampered celebrity pets have lifestyles we could only dream of

These pampered pets are pawsitively spoilt!

Photo: © Twitter
Many of us love to treat our pets, but these celebrities have taken it to a whole new level. From travelling first class to living in their very own mansions, these pampered pets have lifestyles many humans would be envious of! Take a look through the gallery to see how the likes of Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and the royals treat their canine and feline friends – and prepare to be amazed…

Paris Hilton's dogs

Socialite Paris Hilton created the ultimate home for her beloved pet dogs – a mini replica of her own home, which spans 300 square foot and has two floors. "My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it," Paris said. 

mariah-carey-dog
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Mariah Carey's dogs

The Grammy award winning singer is a big dog lover and has owned several pet dogs throughout her career. Mariah indulges her dogs with a luxurious lifestyle, and reportedly once hired a personal chauffeur for her pet JJ when an airline refused to let him travel with her in first class.

taylor-swift-cat
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Taylor Swift's cats

Taylor Swift's beloved pet cats Meredith and Olivia have a luxurious lifestyle, but little do they know – they've earned it. In 2018, the singer applied for a trademark on the feline's names, "Meredith & Olivia Swift", and has used illustrations of her pets on an array of merchandise including T-shirts, makeup bags, and stationery.

4-Kylie-Jenner-dogs
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Kylie Jenner's dogs

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has also built a huge house for her pet dogs in the grounds of her Calabasas estate. Kylie shared a glimpse at construction work for her beloved dogs Norman, Bambi and Sophia in summer 2018, with the impressive structure also believed to have air conditioning to keep the pooches cool in the California weather.

6-Meghan-Markle-dog-Guy
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

The Duchess of Sussex's beagle

Long before she met Prince Harry, Meghan adopted Guy - a rescue dog - when she was living in Toronto, Canada. Although the former Suits actress had to leave behind her other beloved dog Bogart when she relocated to the UK, Guy has been introduced to a luxurious royal lifestyle, which has seen him riding in a car with the Queen ahead of the royal wedding, and now settling into his newly-renovated home Frogmore Cottage.

7-Queen-Elizabeth-corgis
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

The Queen's corgis

Who can forget the Queen's beloved corgis? Her Majesty was given her pet corgi Susan for her 18th birthday in 1944 and has owned dogs from that breed ever since, until the death of her last remaining corgi, Willow, in 2018. All of the royal pets were given the very best food possible, with former royal chef Darren McGrady previously telling HELLO! that the pampered pooches had their very own menu.

"When I worked at the palace, we actually had a royal menu for the dogs," Darren told HELLO! Online. "It would be chosen and sent to us in the kitchen every month by Mrs Fennick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham. It would list each day what the dogs were to have. One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit and it alternated through those days."

8-David-Beckham-dog-Olive
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

The Beckhams' cocker spaniels

David and Victoria Beckham own two pet dogs, Olive and Fig, who have a lavish lifestyle split between the couple's homes in west London and the Cotswolds. Just like their owners, the canines appear to have a penchant for designer fashion, and a photo shared by David over Christmas showed Olive swaddled in a Supreme x Louis Vuitton blanket worth almost £5,000.

miley-cyrus
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Miley Cyrus' dogs 

Miley Cyrus is one dedicated pet owner. Posting this sweet snap of herself on holiday with her gorgeous pooch, Beanie, the singer spoilt her dog with canoeing trips across Lake Powell - and we’re just a little bit jealous. 

Mrs Hinch dog Henry
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Mrs Hinch's pet dog

Instagram influencer Mrs Hinch is so besotted with her pet dog Henry, she has even devoted an entire room in her family home to the pooch. With his name written on the wall and his own double bed where Sophie tucks him up each night, this is one pampered pet!

henry-cavill
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Henry Cavill's Akita

Henry Cavill is officially the dream man - not only is he insanely good looking and extremely talented but he’s also obsessed with his dog. Regularly posting photos of himself with his adorable Akita, Kal, The Witcher actor literally takes his dog everywhere he goes. Whether he’s at the tailoring house on Savile Row or on-set for a high-fashion photoshoot, Henry makes sure his furry friend is never more than a stone’s throw away. 

kaley-cuoco-dog
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Kaley Cuoco's pet dog 

An advocate for animal welfare, Kaley Cuoco has called her dog Norman her "truest soulmate". Immortalising her dog in sock form, The Big Bang Theory star teamed up with Sock Problems to help "sock" dog euthanizing and encourage the "adopt. don’t shop" motto.

rachel-hunter-dog
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Rachel Hunter's pet dogs

Rod Stewart's ex-wife Rachel Hunter also invested in a lavish house for her pet dogs. Costing an estimated £23,000, the custom-designed house was a replica of her own home and had running water, lighting, air conditioning and heating. What more could they want?

