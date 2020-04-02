﻿
Cristiano Ronaldo's quarantine villa is better than a show home

The footballer is self-isolating amid coronavirus in Madeira

Bridie Wilkins
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently self-isolating in his luxury villa in Madeira, his native town, with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, his four children Cristiano Jr., Eva Maria, Mateo and Alana Martina (his only child with Georgina). Since arriving in the country, both Cristiano and Georgina have revealed glimpses of the property on their Instagram pages, and it has blown us away.

The living room overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and features an open-plan staircase leading to a mezzanine with glass railing and a stainless-steel bannister. The room has high ceilings spanning the height of the second floor with windows taking up one wall. 

As for colour scheme, the couple have opted for a modern black, grey, cream and white palette, with sofas in a sand hue, monochrome dogtooth cushions and grey walls and carpet. There is also a black marble-topped side table with a large house plant and diffuser on top. For lighting, the room has several globe pendant shades that hang at different heights.

Elsewhere in the villa, the family also have their own rooftop pool, as seen in a post taken by Georgina of Cristiano's eldest son Cristiano Jr.

In the bathroom, there are black marble tiles and flooring, and a large freestanding bath tub-turned-jacuzzi which also seems to feature blue LED lighting at the bottom.

Footballer Cristiano also has his very own home gym, where Cristiano has been keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," he wrote as part of an Instagram post. "Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld."

