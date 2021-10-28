Cristiano Ronaldo set to become a twin dad again - see Georgina Rodriguez's pregnancy reveal The Manchester United player is a father-of-four

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez confirmed the happy news they are expecting twins on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram to share their joyous news, the Portuguese football star shared a heartwarming photo of him and Georgina holding their twins' scans. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," penned the star.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the couple, leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis and words of congratulations. "SO happy for you!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly commented: "Ronaldo is making a football team of his own."

Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina have been an item for five years, and the brunette has relocated to Manchester alongside him.

In September, the 27-year-old beauty revealed she had landed her own Netflix show, titled I am Georgina.

"NETFLIX #SoyGeorgina. Very soon my reality is coming to Netflix. I'm excited for you to see it. How exciting!" she wrote alongside a promotional shot.

Ronaldo is already a doting father-of-four

The show will see Ronaldo tell the story of how he and Georgina first met, revealing it was love at first sight. "It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn't expect it," he says in the new promo.

Cristiano is already a proud parent to four beautiful children, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

The player owns several stunning properties - with plenty of room to expand their family! Their Italian home is complete with an indoor and outdoor pool, a home gym, a gigantic playroom for the children and jaw-dropping views all around.

