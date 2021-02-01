Cristiano Ronaldo's fans can't get over new home photo with girlfriend Georgina The footballer and Georgina Rodriguez live in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an intimate family photo from home, featuring his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, Eva Maria, Alana Martina and Mateo.

The image showed the family of five in bed, and Cristiano captioned it: "Home sweet home!" along with a heart and heart eyes emoji. At the time of writing, it has a total of 8.7million likes, compared to an average of 5million on Cristiano's three previous posts, while fans have also been quick to leave their own heart emojis, racking up a total of approximately 57k comments and counting.

Georgina also shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Sweet dreams."

Cristiano's homeland is Madeira, and he also owns a second home there, but he has made Turn in Italy, where the photo was taken, his main base.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family

Their Italian property features both an indoor and outdoor pool, a home gym and an epic playroom for the children, all of which Cristiano has unveiled in past photos. According to reports, the house has a total of at least six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and the family moved into the home in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private indoor pool in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo's home in Madeira, meanwhile, is just as impressive, and the footballer gave fans several looks inside when he isolated there at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

It follows a modern design with clean white walls, grey and black furnishings, and silver accents seen on the stairs and windows. Outside, there is a rooftop pool lined with glass railing, boasting incredible views over the Atlantic Ocean.

Cristiano Ronaldo's home in Madeira

Much like the family's home in Italy, this one also features a state-of-the-art private gym, complete with every kind of equipment Cristiano could need to keep up his fitness and train for football games.

Cristiano and Georgina recently enjoyed a vacation to the Alps, but are believed to have breached Italy's lockdown rules and are currently facing questions about their getaway after both Cristiano and Georgina shared photos. They are understood to have stayed at a hotel two hours away from their family home, to celebrate Georgina's birthday.

