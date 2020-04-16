While many celebrities have decorated their homes in sophisticated neutral tones throughout, the likes of Amanda Holden, Fearne Cotton and Lacey Turner have taken a risk with bold colours – and it has paid off. From rich sapphire tones to bold fuchsia pink, these will inspire you to plan a dramatic home makeover…
Amanda Holden
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden hasn't shied away from bold colours in her Surrey home, and decorated her living room entirely in a deep navy shade. Statement artwork hangs on the walls, while a jewel-toned emerald velvet sofa adds a luxurious finishing touch.
RELATED: Inside Amanda Holden's two beautiful homes