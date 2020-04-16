﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Celebs who have opted for bold colours in their home – and will inspire you to follow suit

Swap neutrals in favour of dramatic shades like Fearne Cotton and more

Celebs who have opted for bold colours in their home – and will inspire you to follow suit
Celebs who have opted for bold colours in their home – and will inspire you to follow suit

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
While many celebrities have decorated their homes in sophisticated neutral tones throughout, the likes of Amanda Holden, Fearne Cotton and Lacey Turner have taken a risk with bold colours – and it has paid off. From rich sapphire tones to bold fuchsia pink, these will inspire you to plan a dramatic home makeover…

Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden hasn't shied away from bold colours in her Surrey home, and decorated her living room entirely in a deep navy shade. Statement artwork hangs on the walls, while a jewel-toned emerald velvet sofa adds a luxurious finishing touch.

RELATED: Inside Amanda Holden's two beautiful homes

Photo: © Instagram
Elsewhere in her house, Amanda has made another style statement with a black wallpaper that features a quirky gold pineapple print.

Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin appear to have their own mini nightclub at their Essex home, which they have decorated in a dark grey tone offset with a neon sign reading: "A night in Paris".

READ: See more of Rochelle and Marvin's house

Photo: © Instagram
Lacey Turner

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner is a big fan of bold colours and patterns, and this photo of her dining room is a case in point. Not only does she have multi-coloured tropical wallpaper on one wall, she also has a hot pink velvet sofa and cobalt blue dining chairs.

Photo: © Instagram
Megan McKenna

While she has opted for a chic monochrome colour palette in her kitchen, Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna has opted for dark navy tones in her living room, which extends to her sofa, carpet and curtains.

Photo: © Instagram
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have favoured bright colours throughout their family home and this "creative snug/ library" area is no exception. The space features green patterned Farrow and Ball wallpaper and a mustard velvet sofa, with neutral flooring and accessories to tie it all together.

Photo: © Instagram
Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton is also a fan of bright colours, and while she has incorporated pastel tones into her kitchen, she has opted for a bold shade of millennial pink in her home office.

GALLERY: Get more inspiration from Fearne Cotton's home

Photo: © Channel 4
Nick Grimshaw

BBC Radio 1 DJ shared a look inside his stylish living room when he appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, and the dark walls, offset by luxurious gold accents and bold prints, are enough to make you want a dramatic home makeover.

Photo: © Instagram
Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett have decorated their living room in a pale blue shade, with a complementing blue velvet sofa offset with yellow cushions.

Photo: © Instagram
Zoe Sugg

Teal and mustard provide the perfect colour clash in Zoe Sugg's guest bedroom, with polka dot bedding and pale pink cushions providing an unexpected finishing touch.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

