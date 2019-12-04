Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna shares a peek in her super-chic living room

Megan McKenna has been on cloud nine since winning The X Factor: Celebrity, but she finally had chance to unwind at home on Tuesday evening after a busy few days of TV and radio appearances. The former TOWIE star took the opportunity to relax with a night in on the sofa – and she's given fans major living room envy.

Featuring a dark navy colour palette across everything from her walls to her curtains and sofa, the room has a luxurious and glamorous aesthetic. Megan has a huge velvet L-shaped sofa and matching upholstered coffee table that is perfect for snuggling up in front of the television, with co-ordinating floor-length curtains hanging at the window.

Megan McKenna shared a look inside her gorgeous living room

The 27-year-old, who has just been named as the new face of Boux Avenue, has added subtle metallic accents and cosy textures with cushions and a faux fur-lined blanket from Arighi Bianci, a favourite of stars including Peter Andre and Kelvin Fletcher.

Megan's accessories include the Weave Charcoal cushion, which costs £35, and another shimmering metallic cushion that provides a chic accent to the all-navy colour palette. She has a mirrored tray with a selection of candles on her coffee table, and a framed print hanging on the wall. You can get a similar look with a super-cosy faux fur throw from Marks & Spencer, which costs £60 and is perfect for snuggling up under all winter long.

Abstract faux fur throw, £60, Marks & Spencer

The singer has been renovating her home over the past few months, and recently gave fans a look at her gorgeous new kitchen, with glossy white cabinets from Wren Kitchens' Milano style range. The space was specifically designed for entertaining, and she wasted no time in showing it off to her friends and family, who gathered at her house to film for X Factor at the end of November.

Megan shared another look in her home when she decorated her Christmas tree

Megan also got into the festive spirit by putting up her Christmas tree in mid-November, offering a glimpse at another stylish living area with marble flooring, a wall-mounted television and bar table for serving drinks to her guests. Trés chic!

