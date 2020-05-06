﻿
Inside the beautiful ranch where pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are isolating

The mum-to-be is isolating with her boyfriend, sister Bella Hadid and their mum, Yolanda Hadid

Inside the beautiful ranch where pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are isolating
Inside the beautiful ranch where pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are isolating

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
While her busy career as a model typically sees her travelling the world for fashion shows and photoshoots, Gigi Hadid has been enjoying the opportunity to spend more time at home with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old is isolating with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her sister Bella Hadid, and their mum Yolanda Hadid at the family's ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and the pictures they have shared on social media look idyllic.

Set on a 32-acre estate with horse stables, sprawling gardens including a botanical garden from which Yolanda is developing her own line of gin, it certainly sounds like the perfect place to isolate. Particularly so for Gigi, who recently announced she and Zayn are expecting their first child together – a baby girl – in September. Keep reading to see more of the incredible ranch…

Photo: © Instagram
Gigi and her family have been playing a lot of computer games during their time in lockdown, with a photo shared by the model showing her lying back on their grey sofa while looking up at the TV, which is mounted on the wooden-panelled walls.

Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a look inside the farmhouse's dining room when Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday in April. The group sat around the glass-topped wooden dining table to tuck into Gigi's birthday cake. The table has comfy bench seating alongside the windows, which overlook the beautiful garden.

Photo: © Instagram
There is plenty of space for entertaining and hosting dinner parties once the lockdown is lifted, with grey cushioned seating lining an entire wall next to the long dining table, which is topped with vases of colourful flowers.

Photo: © Instagram
The farmhouse dates back to the 18th century with exposed brick walls in one rustic living room, which has bookshelves on the wall above a navy sofa, and a selection of sunflowers in a glass vase on the coffee table.

Photo: © Instagram
In another corner of the room there is a striking spiral staircase, and a mahogany table where more flowers, coffee table books and a selection of crystals are on display.

Photo: © Instagram
The traditional farmhouse has double-height ceilings in one room, with a pair of double doors leading out to the garden.

Photo: © Instagram
Bella shared a glimpse into the family kitchen as she took a selfie in her horse riding gear, showing the white cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with a grey striped rug at the centre.

Photo: © Instagram
The ranch is home to chickens, goats, sheep and Scottish highland cattle, as well as horses, who are kept in these stables.

Photo: © Instagram
Gigi, Yolanda, Bella and Zayn replanted the lavender garden during the lockdown, and also shared a look at this unique feature, with an assortment of crystals where Yolanda previously sat to pray.

