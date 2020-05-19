﻿
Inside Harry's Heroes star Harry Redknapp's stunning Sandbanks home with wife Sandra

Harry and his wife Sandra live in Sandbanks, one of the UK's most exclusive areas

Inside Harry's Heroes star Harry Redknapp's stunning Sandbanks home with wife Sandra

Harry-Redknapp-house-Sandra
Photo: © ITV
1/11

Harry Redknapp is fortunate enough to own a property in one of the most exclusive – and expensive – postcodes in the world, with a £3.5million mansion in Sandbanks, Dorset. The I’m a Celebrity 2018 winner previously shared glimpses inside the lavish residence on his ITV show Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer, showing the beautiful glass frontage, as well as his own indoor swimming pool and cinema room.

The property is designed to take advantage of the stunning coastal location, with a huge garden, terrace and balcony overlooking the sea, and floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. The décor works well with the light-filled rooms too; pale walls and carpets reflect the sunlight, while Harry and Sandra have added plush navy velvet sofas as a stylish contrast. Keep reading to see more of Harry's home…

Harry-Redknapp-house-clap-for-carers
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Harry and Sandra stood outside the front of their home to join the #ClapForOurCarers during the coronavirus pandemic, with Harry sharing a photo of them standing together on a terrace at sunset.

Harry-Redknapp-front-door-house
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

The former footballer loves his pet bulldogs so much, he even has a bulldog model next to his front door, alongside a small potted tree.

Harry-Redknapp-living-room-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

"What Sundays are all about," Harry captioned this Instagram post, which showed him relaxing on the sofa, with a knitted throw and cushions to add extra comfort. A circular mirror hangs on the wall behind, and there is a black table with a lamp to one side.

Harry-Redknapp-house-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

We can see why the dogs chose this cosy spot for a nap; it's right next to the fireplace positioned underneath the TV, and we spy a luxurious Hermes blanket on the sofa in a complementing shade of blue.

GALLERY: See more stylish celebrity living rooms here

Harrys Heroes Harry Redknapp living room
Photo: © ITV
6/11

Scenes from his show Harry's Heroes, which aired in March 2019, showed the football manager relaxing with Sandra in their living room, which has been furnished with a huge blue velvet corner sofa topped with scatter cushions in shades of pale grey and silver. A picture ledge behind them is lined with framed photos and reed diffusers, while a dining table sits adjacent to the sofa next to the windows. 

Harrys Heroes Harry Redknapp living room
Photo: © ITV
7/11

The living room is modern and stylish – with those beautiful views it's little surprise the couple have floor-to-ceiling glass doors to lead directly out onto their terrace, while there is a television mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

harry-redknapp
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Harry also shared a picture via Instagram on Christmas day when he appeared to have cooked up a feast at his luxury mansion for Christmas. Sharing a snap of his kitchen on Instagram, Harry revealed a corner of his kitchen - which looked incredibly tidy given he'd been let loose with the cooking!

MORE: What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

 

Harry-Redknapp-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Harry and Sandra live with their pet dogs Barney and Lulu, and he couldn't resist sharing a look at them wearing matching reindeer ears before Christmas. The wooden flooring has been topped with a plain cream rug, and a festive poinsettia plant can be seen sat on top of a wicker basket in the background.

Harry-Redknapp-house-exterior
10/11

Harry's home is striking from the outside, spread over four floors with floor-to-ceiling glass and a number of separate balcony areas so he and Sandra can enjoy their prime location overlooking the sea. It is accessed via wooden steps leading down from the beachfront and has a large terrace area where they can dine and relax outdoors.

Harry-Redknapp-house-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Harry's pampered pooches have plenty of outdoor space to explore, including this terrace, which has decking with a table and chairs where the Redknapps can enjoy al fresco dining with a view of the sea.

MORE: Louise Redknapp launches exciting new homeware edit

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

