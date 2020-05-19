Inside Harry's Heroes star Harry Redknapp's stunning Sandbanks home with wife Sandra

Harry Redknapp is fortunate enough to own a property in one of the most exclusive – and expensive – postcodes in the world, with a £3.5million mansion in Sandbanks, Dorset. The I’m a Celebrity 2018 winner previously shared glimpses inside the lavish residence on his ITV show Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer, showing the beautiful glass frontage, as well as his own indoor swimming pool and cinema room.
The property is designed to take advantage of the stunning coastal location, with a huge garden, terrace and balcony overlooking the sea, and floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. The décor works well with the light-filled rooms too; pale walls and carpets reflect the sunlight, while Harry and Sandra have added plush navy velvet sofas as a stylish contrast. Keep reading to see more of Harry's home…