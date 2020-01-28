Louise Redknapp opens up about home life as she launches exclusive homeware edit The singer has added another string to her bow

Not only has she just released her first album in 20 years and made a return to the West End, but Louise Redknapp has added another string to her bow by announcing a new collaboration with Asda. Proving you don't need to spend a fortune to get celebrity-approved style at home, Louise has curated a 27-piece Love Louise Edit from the George Home spring-summer collection, and prices start at just £4.

The edit stays true to Louise's signature style, which she describes as "monochrome, strong, straight lines and modern interiors", but she has also incorporated a retro twist with accessories such as wicker lights, cutlery and statement glassware – a must-have for the mum-of-two, who says she loves entertaining. "I love to entertain at home, not just for myself but also for the boys," she said. "I think it's really nice to have people round, inviting friends over for dinner. Especially in the summer for barbeques! I think that's why I like the glassware, perfect for a cosmopolitan!"

Louise Redknapp has launched a 27-piece edit with George Home at Asda

Sharing her tips for anyone looking to update their home, the singer advised: "I think just by changing the colours of your walls. Years ago there was lots of magnolias and creams and pastels. Whereas now it's about being bolder with colour. Even a nice dark or light grey wall can really update the house to look more modern."

The collection features everything from bedding to glassware, with prices starting at £4

Grey tones are prominent throughout Louise's edit, offset with dusky pink tones and luxe marble and metallic accents running across pieces for the entire house, such as kitchenware, bath towels, bedding and lighting. Highlights include a soft pink throw, which costs £20, and a gold hoop table lamp that looks much more expensive than its £18 price tag. "I think towels rolled up in the bathroom can look really lovely and welcoming for guests. As with throws on the bottom of a bed - I think dressing a bed looks really nice," Louise said of her approach to styling her home. "If you keep things white and fresh but with a nice throw and a couple of cushions to frame and bring it all together."

Louise shared her interior design secrets as she launched the edit

The edit is available to buy online now, with prices starting at £4 for towels through to £55 for a rattan floor lamp or luxurious five-piece saucepan set. We predict a sell-out!

