Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim gives HELLO! a tour of his LA home

Jason has completely remodelled his Hollywood Hills home

Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim gives HELLO! a tour of his LA home

Viewers of Netflix's Selling Sunset will be familiar with the breath-taking homes sold by the team at The Oppenheim Group, with one lavish mansion selling for a record $40million (£30.26million). So it is only right that the stars of the show live in fabulous houses of their own. That's definitely true for Jason Oppenheim, who has welcomed HELLO! into his home in the Hollywood Hills in an exclusive interview and photoshoot.

Jason owns four properties in Los Angeles with a total value of $20million (£15million), but chooses to live in the one that was his first purchase in the city in 2013, and is located within walking distance of The Oppenheim Group offices.

He oversaw the complete renovation of the three-bedroom property, which also boasts a sauna, wine cellar, and a 700-square-foot guest house that Jason once stayed in for a year while renting out the main property to bring in extra income.

"The location was great – I made sure to get the worst home on the best block," Jason told HELLO!. "The whole place was ripped out; I only kept one fireplace. The house was built in 1978 and hadn’t been touched at all."

Keep reading to see the exclusive photos of Jason's home…

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! for the full interview and photoshoot.

The living room features an exposed brick wall, wooden flooring and has been furnished with a brown leather sofa and matching armchair. It has direct access to a balcony area via floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

A log-burning fireplace sits in the corner of the living room, while a framed piece of art similar to the US flag hangs on the wall to one side.

A set of stairs leads up from the living room to a mezzanine level where Jason's open-plan kitchen and dining room is located. It has wooden cabinets with white glossy worktops, a breakfast bar and separate dining table with seating for eight guests.

Every corner of Jason's home has been perfectly styled, and it's won the approval of his co-star and long-time friend Amanza Smith, who told HELLO!: "It's perfect; very Jason. If he were my client, I'd have decorated it exactly how it is."

Jason's home office is also located on the mezzanine level, and features a cool metal-topped desk and floor-to-ceiling shelving where he even has his very own bar integrated at the centre.

One of the bedrooms is accessible via another flight of stairs leading up from the hallway. It is decorated in a similar style to the rest of the house, with an exposed brick wall behind the bed, muted neutral tones throughout, with a copper cabinet making a striking addition.

The bathroom features vaulted ceilings with a skylight, and is painted white with wooden flooring, a glass shower cubicle and his and hers sinks.

