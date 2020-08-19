Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim gives HELLO! a tour of his LA home

Viewers of Netflix's Selling Sunset will be familiar with the breath-taking homes sold by the team at The Oppenheim Group, with one lavish mansion selling for a record $40million (£30.26million). So it is only right that the stars of the show live in fabulous houses of their own. That's definitely true for Jason Oppenheim, who has welcomed HELLO! into his home in the Hollywood Hills in an exclusive interview and photoshoot.
Jason owns four properties in Los Angeles with a total value of $20million (£15million), but chooses to live in the one that was his first purchase in the city in 2013, and is located within walking distance of The Oppenheim Group offices.
He oversaw the complete renovation of the three-bedroom property, which also boasts a sauna, wine cellar, and a 700-square-foot guest house that Jason once stayed in for a year while renting out the main property to bring in extra income.
"The location was great – I made sure to get the worst home on the best block," Jason told HELLO!. "The whole place was ripped out; I only kept one fireplace. The house was built in 1978 and hadn’t been touched at all."
