Inside the Selling Sunset stars' weddings: Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Crishell Stause Two of the weddings will feature on the Netflix show

Selling Sunset has become a Netflix favourite, with viewers just as hooked by the group's relationship dramas as they are by the dreamy properties. Season two of the show featured realtor Mary Fitzgerald's wedding to Romain Bonnet, and viewers have even more to look forward to in the summer, when Christine Quinn's nuptials are set to feature in the next series. They're not the only pair to have high profile weddings, as their co-star Crishell Stause married This is Us actor Justin Hartley in a star-studded ceremony in 2017. Keep reading to look back on the Selling Sunset stars' weddings…

Christine Quinn

We'll have to wait until season three of Selling Sunset airs in August to get all the details of Christine Quinn's wedding to software engineer Christian Richard, but that hasn't stopped the stars from the show from sharing sneaky shots from the couple's big day on Instagram. Christine and Christian married in a winter wonderland wedding in December, and the bride went against tradition by wearing two black Galia Lahav gowns, while many of her guests were dressed in white.

Christine's colleagues were guests at her wedding in December

The nuptials took place at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles in front of around 75 of the couple's friends and family, with the bride walking down the aisle to Ava Max's Sweet but Psycho – a big break in tradition from the wedding march!

Guests wore white at Christine's Winter Wonderland-themed wedding

Mary Fitzgerald

Viewers of season two of Selling Sunset will have seen Mary Fitzgerald's wedding to her fiancé Romain Bennet, which took place on 12 October 2019. The couple married at a lavish property in front of 80 friends and family, and – ever the professional – Mary even managed to sell her wedding venue on her big day!

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bennet married in October 2019

The reality star told People: "I ended up selling my wedding venue on my wedding day, which was amazing: I paused the wedding and sold it in the middle of getting ready. Everyone thought I was out of my mind, but I told the seller when he allowed me to book it for the wedding venue that I won't let the wedding planning or doing it there get in the way of selling it!"

Brett and Jason Oppenheim and Amanza Smith were part of the wedding party

Mary looked stunning in a lace Flora Vere wedding dress which featured a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing at the back, and a gorgeous figure-hugging silhouette. She enlisted her close friends and co-stars Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim to be part of her bridal party, while many of her colleagues were also in attendance.

Mary wore a beautiful lace Flora Vere wedding dress

Crishell Stause

Crishell Stause married This is Us star Justin Hartley in Malibu on 28 October 2017, and shared details of their big day with People magazine. The bride looked gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a dramatic dip-hem skirt trimmed with feathers for the nuptials, which were attended by friends and co-stars including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K.Brown. However, Justin filed for divorce from Crishell in late 2019, and further details about their separation are set to air in the upcoming third season of Selling Sunset.

Crishelle Stause married Justin Hartley in 2017

