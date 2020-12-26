﻿
Gigi Hadid's eccentric $4million New York home is nothing like you'd expect

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their first child in September

Gigi Hadid's eccentric $4million New York home is nothing like you'd expect
Gigi Hadid's eccentric $4million New York home is nothing like you'd expect

Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside incredible Beverly Hills home in Christmas day video
Chloe Best
Gigi Hadid is currently enjoying a quieter life on her family's ranch in Pennsylvania with her newborn baby girl who is yet to be named. However, the model owns a $4million apartment in Manhattan where her and her boyfriend Zayn Malik will raise their first child together.

The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen, all of which Gigi renovated throughout 2019. Within her apartment building she also has a concierge, storage and a fitness centre. However, it was Gigi's eccentric home décor that caused a stir online when she showcased it to her fans. Take a look around…

We got a peek inside what appears to be Gigi's dressing room on Instagram, featuring a mustard-cushioned chair, a dressing table with Hollywood-style lit-up mirror.

The bedroom follows Gigi's eclectic aesthetic, with cream walls and a wooden panel behind the bed, which is dressed with white linen and has bedside tables with matching lamps on either side.

How gorgeous is this master bathroom?! As well as having his-and-hers sinks with marble surrounds, there is also a walk-in shower and free-standing bathtub where the couple can unwind.

Gigi has opted for bold colours throughout her home. The open-plan living room and dining area features a corner sofa with orange, striped and two-tone cushions, positioned next to a wooden coffee table topped with an array of books, magazines and candles. A set of floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead out to the model's private terrace.

A television is mounted on the wall opposite the sofa. The room is painted cream, with wooden panels and a quirky painting hang on the wall to the side.

Gigi is a keen chef, so it's little surprise she has a beautiful kitchen in her home. It features white cabinets with brass handles, marble worktops and splash backs, and a large island unit at the centre. Open shelving and glass-fronted cabinets show how Gigi has neatly-organised the room, with all of her cooking ingredients displayed in matching glass jars.

The model has added splashes of colour throughout the kitchen, with colourful displays of dried pasta within the cabinet doors of her island unit. Some Twitter users were baffled by this use of pasta while others thought it was genius.

Gigi shared a peek at the dining area when she cooked a meal for her friends at home earlier this year. The dining table has two brown leather benches for guests to sit on, and was artfully dressed with napkins, bronze charger plates and patterned serving dishes.

The en-suite bathroom features covers from The New Yorker magazine adorning the top half of the walls, and tiling on the bottom half, with a white sink, lit-up mirror and toilet within the small space.

While the rooms have largely painted white and cream, Gigi has still added colour throughout, including on the staircase, where a tapestry carpet runner lines the dark wood stairs.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to show off her nursery complete with terracotta walls, a multi-coloured rug and shelves full of toys.

Her daughter even has her own library wall brimming with books - such a cute idea!

