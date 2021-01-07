The Queen and Prince Philip's epic holiday home is 'paradise' - see inside

The Queen and Prince Phillip spent the majority of 2020 at Windsor Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic, however they were still able to enjoy a summer break at their stunning holiday home, Balmoral Castle.
This royal residence is one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world which she famously called a "paradise in the Highlands", and she often invites other royals such as Prince Charles and Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to join her at the castle.
Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and is an idyllic spot for the royals to enjoy their holidays. Her Majesty usually starts the break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.
Members of the public have only occasionally been given glimpses inside the historic estate, which is privately owned by the royal family, unlike other residences like Buckingham Palace. However, when the Queen has hosted prestigious guests and garden parties, there have been some rare photos taken within the castle. Take a look through the gallery to see where the Queen and Prince Philip likely intend on returning this summer…