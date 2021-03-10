Billie Faiers' home with husband Greg is the epitome of glamour

Billie Faiers and her husband Greg Shepherd revealed last year that they had bought a new house in Essex, which they hope to renovate and transform into their "forever home". Work on the new property has officially begun, but they are continuing to live in their family home nearby with children Nelly and Arthur until it is complete.
Billie regularly shares glimpses inside the property on social media and on the family's ITVbe show, The Mummy Diaries – and luckily for us, she doesn't spend a fortune on her stylish homeware.
Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Billie divulged her favourite homeware stores, explaining: "I actually really like Laura Ashley, there's one in the high street where I tend to go. I love Zara, I look everywhere really, and there are so many amazing Instagram pages now. HomeSense is actually my number one."
Take a look through the gallery to see more of Billie's home…
