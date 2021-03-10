﻿
13 Photos | Homes

Billie Faiers' home with husband Greg is the epitome of glamour

Mummy Diaries star Billie and Greg are renovating their dream home nearby

Chloe Best
Chloe Best
Billie Faiers and her husband Greg Shepherd revealed last year that they had bought a new house in Essex, which they hope to renovate and transform into their "forever home". Work on the new property has officially begun, but they are continuing to live in their family home nearby with children Nelly and Arthur until it is complete.

Billie regularly shares glimpses inside the property on social media and on the family's ITVbe show, The Mummy Diaries – and luckily for us, she doesn't spend a fortune on her stylish homeware.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Billie divulged her favourite homeware stores, explaining: "I actually really like Laura Ashley, there's one in the high street where I tend to go. I love Zara, I look everywhere really, and there are so many amazing Instagram pages now. HomeSense is actually my number one."

Take a look through the gallery to see more of Billie's home…

Billie shared a tour of her new kitchen in July 2020, admitting that their old one had been badly damaged by a fire. "Greg accidentally set fire to our kitchen at the beginning of lockdown. We had a lot of damage so needed to replace the kitchen," the 30-year-old told a fan in a comment after unveiling her chic white kitchen, which has white marble quartz worktops and gold handles.

Nelly's bedroom has been decorated in neutral tones, with a double bed featuring an upholstered headboard at the middle of the room, and a white chest of drawers to one side with a gingham lamp, unicorn model and a framed illustration of a horse on display.

Billie's hallway often serves as the backdrop to her outfit posts on Instagram. It has tiled flooring and pale grey walls with a grey wooden chest of drawers positioned at the bottom of the stairs. The Mummy Diaries star has styled the chest with a cream table lamp, a vase of flowers and framed photos, with a mirror hanging on the wall overhead.

Soft tones of cream and grey run throughout the downstairs of the house, but Billie has played with texture and pattern to keep it interesting. A shimmering striped wallpaper covers one side of the living room, while velvet sofas and a chunky knitted throw create a cosy vibe.

This huge grey sofa looks like the perfect spot for Billie to cuddle with Nelly and Arthur. The Mummy Diaries star has added a personal touch with cushions monogrammed with the family's initials.

Grey wooden cabinets not only conceal the radiators and pipes, but also provide an extra spot for Billie and Greg to display flowers and family photos, including one of Billie and her sister Sam Faiers when she was pregnant.

The open plan room leads round to the kitchen and dining area, with a round wooden table where they can gather at mealtimes, and also help Nelly with her schoolwork and reading. Vases of fresh blooms and lamps help to add to the relaxing ambience.

The neutral colour palette continues in Billie and Greg's bedroom, with metallic accents adding to the luxurious feel of the décor. A cream and gold Chesterfield bed sits at the centre of the room, and there is a floor-length mirror where Billie often showcases her latest outfits.

Billie and Greg have opted for plain white bedding in their room, with matching wooden bedside cabinets and lamps on either side of the bed.

Like downstairs, one wall of the room has been covered in wallpaper, this time in a jacquard design that complements the pale grey walls. There is a wooden dressing table in the corner, and Billie has Jo Malone candles and reed diffusers on top.

This beautiful bathroom looks like the ideal spot to relax, with a roll-top bath and better still – a television mounted on the wall opposite!

Billie gave fans a peek at her son Arthur's nursery when he was born in 2017, showing his personalised Peter Rabbit accessories, and wicker baskets filled with soft toys.

